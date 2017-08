Head down to McGowan for a little ‘Inertia’

Resonance, Kat O'Connor. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Pat's, Maggie Green. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Chronos/Kairos, Bethany Cole. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Barn Owl in Pursuit, Maggie Green. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Porter's, John Bonner. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff You Look Happier, Catherine Graffam. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Clothes, Lucy Mink. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Garden Birds 3, Cathy Chin. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Coast Study, Sandy Wadlington. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff From Hight 3/13, Rick Gerber. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Mansfield from Lake Champlain, Matt Brown. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

By now you’ve heard the news that McGowan Fine Art is staying open (and eventually moving to a new location) and is celebrating with a new show, “Inertia,” featuring lots of new work from 21 of the gallery’s artists. It will be on display through Aug. 25, so go take a peek.

