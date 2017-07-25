There are only five months until the big day

The Stove Barn Santa Claus float is seen in the annual Concord Christmas parade on the Heights on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) ELIZABETH FRANTZ New Hampshire Patriot Guard Riders participate in the annual Concord Christmas parade on the Heights on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) ELIZABETH FRANTZ

For as long as we can remember, the term “Christmas in July” has been perplexing.

It isn’t the halfway point between Santa’s last visit and his next. If our math serves us correct, that would have been last month.

Nothing about July screams Christmas, but yet you hear the phrase all the time.

So we took to the internet to see what we could find and according to Wikipedia, “Some people throw parties during July that mimic Christmas celebrations, bringing the atmosphere of Christmas but with warmer temperatures. Parties may include Santa Claus, ice cream and other cold foods, and gifts.”

That’s news to us because we’ve never been invited to one.

But we can get behind any idea, and with this issue officially coming out on July 25, we figured this was the best chance to put together our very own Christmas in July Issue. You know, since Christmas falls on the 25th.

It’s pretty obvious that you can’t have an issue dedicated to Christmas in the middle of the summer without Christmassy things. But we’ll get to that soon.

In the meantime, what better way to begin thinking about Christmas (wow that was hard to write) than with a little look ahead at what’s to come?

From the date of this publication, there is exactly five months to go till Santa arrives. That’s just shy of 22 weeks or 153 days. So, in other words, don’t start freaking out yet.

But if you’re planners like us, we wanted to let you know about a few important dates around here.

The annual Christmas parade will be held Nov. 18 at 9:30 a.m. on the Heights. The tree lighting will be the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, with fun starting at 3 p.m.

And Intown Concord’s winter extravaganza, Midnight Merriment, is Dec. 1.

Don’t worry though, if you don’t feel like flipping your calendar that far ahead – or it’s traumatic to think about the cold months right now – we’ll make sure to remind you as those dates get closer, as well as add any more info that comes our way. It is only July after all.

But if you decide to throw a Christmas in July party, let us know. We’d love to come.

Insider staff

