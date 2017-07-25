Pierce Manse to host open house and concert on the lawn

Members of the New Hampshire Army National Guard 39th Army Band clap along to a song during their performance on the lawn of the Pierce Manse in Concord on July 24, 2014. The Pierce Manse was celebrating its 40 years of being open to the public. (WILL PARSON/Monitor staff) Will Parson From left, Sgt. Chaz Brinkerhoff, Sfc. Kevin Sawler, Sfc. Tara Fazekas and other members of the New Hampshire Army National Guard 39th Army Band walk to their positions at the start of a summer concert on the lawn of the Pierce Manse in Concord on July 24, 2014. The Pierce Manse was celebrating 40 years of being open to the public. (WILL PARSON/Monitor staff) Will Parson

Do you like open houses, ice cream and live music, all for free?

Of course you do – who doesn’t?

In that case, you’ll really like the event the Pierce Manse is putting on this Thursday.

Festivities begin with an open house and an ice cream social from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. If you’ve never been to the Pierce Manse – the only home ever owned and lived in by President Franklin Pierce, the only president from New Hampshire – this will be a good chance to take a peek. If you’ve never had ice cream before, this will be a great chance to try that, too.

Then, at 7, the New Hampshire Army National Guard 39th Army Band will take the lawn and serenade the crowd (you’ll probably want to bring a lawn chair or a blanket to sit on).

The 39th Army Band is composed of musicians representing many communities across the state. The members of the band are dedicated soldiers whose high standard of performance is respected and anticipated whenever they perform.

The band, led by Chief Warrant Officer Sean Pinsonneault, is a shining example of New Hampshire’s soldiers at their finest.

The band can trace its lineage back 136 years to its inception in Manchester in 1879, where it’s still stationed today at the Manchester Readiness Center. They performed for President George W. Bush during a visit and assisted the state of Louisiana during the Hurricane Katrina relief effort, so it’s a group of nice people.

For more info, go to piercemanse.org.

Insider staff

