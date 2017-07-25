McGowan to host an opening, artist talk

McGowan Fine Art;s latest show, 'Inertia' features new work from 21 of the gallery's artists, including John Bonner's Portland Street Façade. Courtesy

Fresh off its announcement that McGowan Fine Art will remain open and move to a new space in the fall, the gallery has a new group show, “Inertia,” on display through Aug. 25.

There will be an opening reception on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m, which is free and open to the public.

Over the past months, artists have brought in a lot of fresh work that has not been in previous shows.

“Inertia” will feature the art that has the gallery staff excited, and gives them the opportunity to show it off in the final show at the 10 Hills Ave. space.

The featured artists are: John Bonner, Matt Brown, Cathy Chin, Bethany Cole Rymes, Becky Darling, Rick Gerber, Pat Gerkin, Maggie Green, Amy Goodwin, Catherine Graffam, Gary Haven Smith, Mark Johnson, Youdhi Maharjan, Melissa Anne Miller, Lucy Mink, Kat O’Connor, James Palmigiano, Derrick Te Paske, Catherine Tuttle, Sandy Wadlington and Molly Wensberg.

On Saturday, Green will be demonstrating her tricks to painting with watercolors in the gallery from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The gallery will be closed on Saturdays in August to work on the interior of the new space at 2 Phenix Ave. Stay tuned for details on the big move.

Gallery hours are Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit mcgowanfineart.com or call Sarah Chaffee at 225-2515.

Insider staff

