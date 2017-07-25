Go Try It: Order a pint at Concord Craft Brewing Co.

We ordered a full pint of The Senetah IPA at Concord Craft Brewing Co. last week. That's right, the little brewery on Storrs Street is now serving full pints of beer, as well as a limited selection of food. JON BODELL / Insider staff

There’s nothing worse than being given a little taste of something you end up really liking, only to be told that’s all you can have.

Up until a couple weeks ago, that had been the scenario at Concord Craft Brewing Co. – you could go in and order a small taster of each craft beer they had on tap, but when you finished, you couldn’t get any more (unless you got something to go). Now that’s all changed.

The Storrs Street brewery has introduced a small food menu, and with it, the ability to serve full, 16-ounce glasses of some great locally crafted brews.

We had been waiting for this day ever since the place opened, so, naturally, we went down there to order a grown-up-sized drink.

It will probably come as a shock to you, but we didn’t actually order any food here – we had just come from eating lunch at the new Red Arrow Diner and were a little too full to try and get any more solids down. There’s always room for beer, though.

We asked what the newest beer they had was, and we were told it was The Senatah, a New England-style IPA that was just put on tap that day. It sounded good, so we ordered a pint.

This beer had a very “bright” flavor, if you can imagine that. It was very light, crisp and hoppy, and had some hints of citrus and maybe some other fruit flavors as well.

The Senatah is billed as a “New School New England-style IPA,” not to be confused with the brewery’s Old School IPA or The Gov’nah double IPA. Basically, this just means you can have a few more of these without having to worry too much about falling off your stool.

Don’t get too confident, though – The Senatah still has a solid 6.4 percent alcohol by volume, so drink wisely (the alcohol can sneak up on you if you’re going fast).

While you’re in there working on your pint, feel free to play one of the handful of games stashed in the corner, such as Connect 4, Jenga and some of those triangular peg board puzzles. And if you’re hungry, try the Blake’s all-natural mac and cheese, the shephard’s pie or the cottage pie.

