New Hampshire Brewers Festival to showcase Granite State brews at Kiwanis Waterfront Park

Last year's New Hampshire Brewers Festival, held in Manchester, was packed, and organizers are expecting another big crowd at this year's event at Kiwanis Waterfront Park in Concord on July 22. The festival will feature more than 40 breweries, all from the Granite State. Courtesy of Scott Kaplan and Deb Corradino Last year's New Hampshire Brewers Festival, held in Manchester, was packed, and organizers are expecting another big crowd at this year's event at Kiwanis Waterfront Park in Concord on July 22. The festival will feature more than 40 breweries, all from the Granite State. Courtesy of Scott Kaplan and Deb Corradino

For a state with a relatively small population, New Hampshire is quickly becoming a real hot spot for craft brews. There are more than 60 companies producing beer in the Granite State right now, with more on the way, too.

And now, Concord will be right in the middle of everything when the fourth annual New Hampshire Brewers Festival comes to town for the first time on Saturday.

The festival, which had been held in Manchester for the past three years, is a huge celebration of New Hampshire beer. More than 40 brewers from the state will be at Kiwanis Waterfront Park (the parking lot at Everett Arena) pouring samples of more than 100 beers for attendees and talking about what they do. In fact, this will be the largest collection of New Hampshire brewers anywhere this year, said CJ White, executive director of the New Hampshire Brewers Association.

“They’re coming from all corners of the state, so we chose Concord as a central location,” White said. “We’re hoping to make it an annual thing in Concord. We feel like the capital is a good spot.”

It should probably go without saying, but just to be clear, both of Concord’s breweries – Concord Craft Brewing Co. and Lithermans Limited – will indeed be participating.

In addition to the selection of Granite State craft brews, the festival will feature music provided by 92.5/102.3FM The River, a wide array of local food trucks, bean bag toss provided by Area 23, a brewers dunk tank and a “fill the boot” challenge with Concord firefighters to benefit Operation Warm for New Hampshire families in need.

“Much like the New Hampshire craft beer scene, this event continues to grow every year,” White said. “We are thrilled to bring the event to Kiwanis Waterfront Park in Concord. The combination of its central location, beautiful setting along the Merrimack River and the revitalized downtown area will be the perfect showcase for our lineup of New Hampshire breweries.”

The Concord Fire Department runs the Operation Warm fundraiser every year, in which American-made winter coats are collected and donated to those in need. At the brew festival, about a dozen brewers will volunteer to sit on the hot seat in a dunk tank, with all of the proceeds from the tank (and some of the proceeds from ticket sales) going to Operation Warm. The Concord Fire Department will also have a significant presence at the event – about half of the volunteers will be Concord firefighters, White said.

As far as the format of festival goes, there will be general admission from 1 to 4 p.m. for $40 and VIP admission from noon to 4 for $50. Designated drivers can get in for $15. IDs will be checked upon arrival, and nobody will be admitted without one.

The VIP hour will feature festival special beers, which are the brainchild of more than a dozen breweries coming together to brew their take on a base recipe. Also, a number of breweries will have special pours during VIP hour and some of New Hampshire’s newest breweries will have the chance to pour, in some cases, for the first time.

All attendees (except for the designated drivers) will get a sample glass upon entry and will get to try unlimited samples of whichever beers they choose.

Limited tickets are available online at granitestatebrewersassociation.org, and some tickets should still be available right at the event on the day of. This is strictly a 21-plus event, so no children or pets are allowed. The event will take place outdoors rain or shine, but a massive tent should help keep things mostly dry if a shower passes through.

If you or your business are interested in getting involved, contact White at cjwhite@nhbrewers.org.

