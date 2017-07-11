Tasty Brews: Newburyport Brewing Co. Plum Island Belgian White from the Red Blazer

Newburyport Brewing Co. Plum Island Belgian White from the Red Blazer. JON BODELL / Insider staff

When we got to the Red Blazer last week to try something for this installment of Tasty Brews, we realized that we’re kind of starting to run out of brews we haven’t tried before – even at the establishment that boasts 35 taps.

After a minute of gazing at the tap handles, we found one that was new to us: Newburyport Brewing Co.’s Plum Island Belgian White. We ordered a pint and got to work.

The beer was very light and crisp, and the first sip almost tasted fruity. We weren’t expecting any colorful flavors, but this one had a pretty distinct taste for a Belgian white brew.

The unfiltered beer was cloudy, as you’d expect, and was very easy to drink. After a few sips, a couple flavors came into focus. There were floral hints that mixed with a spice that reminded us of cinnamon – it was a flavor profile we haven’t tasted in a beer before, so it was hard to pinpoint exactly what it was similar to.

All that said, we liked this beer quite a bit. It was a hot day, and even though we were inside in the air conditioning, this was a refreshing brew for a nice summer day.

At 5.4 percent alcohol by volume, it’s a little on the strong side for an all-day summer drinker, but we’re willing to bet most of you won’t mind that.

If you haven’t had this one before, get to the Red Blazer and give it a go.

