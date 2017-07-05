Your capital area summer concert guide

Summer is the perfect time to lounge outside, go for a swim, watch a sunset, take a hike, or just hang out with family and friends. Not much can beat ending a long and busy New Hampshire summer day with a barbeque or fireworks.

Except, maybe, adding a concert to that mix.

The capital area has a packed and talented lineup of musical performances to check out throughout the next couple of months that you won’t want to miss.

Here’s a list of some venues and bands that’ll be rocking the area this summer.

Music in the City

The Music in the City summer music series features free concerts on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, the Nevers’ 2nd Regiment Band will make weekly appearances at various locations around the city. Every Thursday, Eagle Square in Concord will feature a different musical group.

The concerts kick off at 7 p.m. (except July 4) and donations are accepted.

Nevers’ Band

July 4: Memorial Field (7:45 start)

July 11: State House

July 18: Rolfe Park

July 25: Keach Park

Aug. 1: Presidential Oaks

Aug. 8: State House

Eagle Square

July 6: U.S. Army Band

July 13: Stray Dog Band

July 20: Dueling Piano Show

Aug. 3: Dusty Gray

Aug. 10: Club Soda

Concord Library

Concord Public Library’s Live Music on the Lawn series is back again for a couple of concerts. Prince Street (between the library and the Concord City Auditorium) will be shut down, so be sure to bring a blanket and grab a comfy seat on the library lawn. There will even be food vendors on site. The concerts are free and begin at 6 p.m.

July 26: Laid to Dust

Aug. 16: Miketon & the NightBlinders

Bow Rotary Club

Sundays at 6 p.m., be sure to make your way over to the Bow town gazebo for a great concert series.

July 9: Concord Coachmen & Laconia Chordsmen

July 16: Jordan Tirrel-Wysocki Band

July 23: Mink Hills Band

July 30: Canyon Run Band

Aug. 6: Freese Brothers Big Band

Aug. 13: South Street Blues Band

Capitol Center for the Arts

The Capitol Center for the Arts has a couple of great musical performances scheduled for this summer.

Ticket prices are listed and available for purchase on the Cap Center website, ccanh.com.

July 13: Mr. Aaron (11 a.m. start)

Aug. 2: Amos Lee & Bailen (7:30 p.m.)

Aug. 3: Mr. Aaron (11 a.m.)

True Brew Barista

True Brew Barista has a number of musical acts scheduled for this summer, making it one of the best bars for music in the area. There is a modest cover charge, but that money goes entirely to the bands who are playing. Visit True Brew’s website, truebrewbarista.com, for some concerts that have yet to be scheduled.

July 7: Rippen E’ Brakes

July 8: Tristan Omand and Whetherman

July 14: Dusty Gray

July 21: People Skills

Aug. 4: Miketon and the Night Blinders

Aug. 5: Andrew Merzi

Aug. 18: Pat and the Hats

Aug. 25: Laid to Dust

Others

Area 23 has plenty of concerts throughout the summer, as well as open mic every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Their website, thearea23.com, has a list of upcoming concerts and their Facebook page has event updates.

Penuche’s Ale House also has a slew of musical performances worth giving a listen. Check out their Facebook page at the beginning of each month for a picture of the monthly schedule.

Hermanos Cocina Mexicana has music every night except for Friday, at 6:30 p.m. on weeknights and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays. The monthly music schedule is posted on their website, hermanosmexican.com.

Cheers Grille and Bar frequently has concerts that they promote on their Facebook page.

Check out the Concord, NH Music Scene on Facebook for more upcoming concerts.

