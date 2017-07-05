Your capital area summer concert guide

Summer is the perfect time to lounge outside, go for a swim, watch a sunset, take a hike, or just hang out with family and friends. Not much can beat ending a long and busy New Hampshire summer day with a barbeque or fireworks.
Except, maybe, adding a concert to that mix.
The capital area has a packed and talented lineup of musical performances to check out throughout the next couple of months that you won’t want to miss.
Luckily, the Insider is here to help you out.
Here’s a list of some venues and bands that’ll be rocking the area this summer.
Music in the City
The Music in the City summer music series features free concerts on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, the Nevers’ 2nd Regiment Band will make weekly appearances at various locations around the city. Every Thursday, Eagle Square in Concord will feature a different musical group.
The concerts kick off at 7 p.m. (except July 4) and donations are accepted.
Nevers’ Band
July 4: Memorial Field (7:45 start)
July 11: State House
July 18: Rolfe Park
July 25: Keach Park
Aug. 1: Presidential Oaks
Aug. 8: State House
Eagle Square
July 6: U.S. Army Band
July 13: Stray Dog Band
July 20: Dueling Piano Show
Aug. 3: Dusty Gray
Aug. 10: Club Soda
Concord Library
Concord Public Library’s Live Music on the Lawn series is back again for a couple of concerts. Prince Street (between the library and the Concord City Auditorium) will be shut down, so be sure to bring a blanket and grab a comfy seat on the library lawn. There will even be food vendors on site. The concerts are free and begin at 6 p.m.
July 26: Laid to Dust
Aug. 16: Miketon & the NightBlinders
Bow Rotary Club
Sundays at 6 p.m., be sure to make your way over to the Bow town gazebo for a great concert series.
July 9: Concord Coachmen & Laconia Chordsmen
July 16: Jordan Tirrel-Wysocki Band
July 23: Mink Hills Band
July 30: Canyon Run Band
Aug. 6: Freese Brothers Big Band
Aug. 13: South Street Blues Band
Capitol Center for the Arts
The Capitol Center for the Arts has a couple of great musical performances scheduled for this summer.
Ticket prices are listed and available for purchase on the Cap Center website, ccanh.com.
July 13: Mr. Aaron (11 a.m. start)
Aug. 2: Amos Lee & Bailen (7:30 p.m.)
Aug. 3: Mr. Aaron (11 a.m.)
True Brew Barista
True Brew Barista has a number of musical acts scheduled for this summer, making it one of the best bars for music in the area. There is a modest cover charge, but that money goes entirely to the bands who are playing. Visit True Brew’s website, truebrewbarista.com, for some concerts that have yet to be scheduled.
July 7: Rippen E’ Brakes
July 8: Tristan Omand and Whetherman
July 14: Dusty Gray
July 21: People Skills
Aug. 4: Miketon and the Night Blinders
Aug. 5: Andrew Merzi
Aug. 18: Pat and the Hats
Aug. 25: Laid to Dust
Others
Area 23 has plenty of concerts throughout the summer, as well as open mic every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Their website, thearea23.com, has a list of upcoming concerts and their Facebook page has event updates.
Penuche’s Ale House also has a slew of musical performances worth giving a listen. Check out their Facebook page at the beginning of each month for a picture of the monthly schedule.
Hermanos Cocina Mexicana has music every night except for Friday, at 6:30 p.m. on weeknights and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays. The monthly music schedule is posted on their website, hermanosmexican.com.
Cheers Grille and Bar frequently has concerts that they promote on their Facebook page.
Check out the Concord, NH Music Scene on Facebook for more upcoming concerts.