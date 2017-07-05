Musicians of Concord: Guitarist Brad Myrick is internationally known

Brad Myrick plays guitar at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana last year. He generally plays at the Mexican restaurant about once a month or so. Courtesy of Ian Marx

When he’s not jet-setting around the world to play shows or teach classes in Italy, you can find Brad Myrick playing on the patio at Cheers or giving lessons at Strings & Things Music. It’s all part of the life of being a professional musician.

Myrick is one of the lucky few who gets to call music his life’s work – he doesn’t have to flip burgers or stock shelves to make ends meet (not that there’s anything wrong with those professions). He’s a professional guitarist, singer, songwriter, composer, arranger, producer and educator. In other words, if it’s in any way related to making music, he does it, and he does it well.

He first got into music when he was 6 and started taking piano lessons. After six years of piano lessons, he was ready for something else, so he picked up a guitar.

“I just fell in love with it,” he said.

He still plays some keys when he’s in the studio, and he’s pretty good at bass, too, but Myrick’s real area of expertise – and his passion – is guitar. That’s why he has about nine of them at any given moment – he’s constantly buying and selling, upgrading and switching out.

“Guitar is absolutely my primary,” he said, “but people think of me as a singer, too.”

So what about all that business about jet-setting around the world we referred to earlier?

Well, when he was 20, Myrick moved to Los Angeles – “chasing that music dream,” he said. He enrolled in some music schools out there and met a ton of musicians during his time there. One connection led to another, and the next thing he knew he was living in Bologna, Italy – he had always been fascinated by Italy anyway, he said.

During his 2 years in Italy, he made a lot of lasting connections. He still goes back there every year for about a month at a time to teach classes, play shows and just immerse himself in the music and the culture. He even learned to speak fluent Italian since he first went over there.

Italy isn’t his only international connection. He also plays guitar for the French singer Vinx. When the two combine forces, they’re known as Davanti. He has also arranged and laid down some tracks for Mexican artist Maria Jose.

At home in Concord, he’s always up to something musical. Right now he’s in the process of recording his own solo album, with a lot of the work taking place at his home studio.

“I’ve been talking about it for years,” he said, and he’s finally gotten to the point where he has enough time to work on it now. While he plays a lot of mellow stuff when he’s on stage at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana, he’s a rocker at heart, and that’s the focus of the album.

“It’s rock, singer-songwriter,” he said of the album. “I’d say rock. … Mostly vocal tunes, a lot of guitar playing. I’m really excited about it.”

Myrick can play virtually any style of guitar, and that’s as much out of necessity as it is personal interest.

“What I realized, when I was out there (in L.A.), is that if you want to work as a pro musician, if you want to be a professional working musician, you have to wear a lot of hats,” he said. “So I learned how to do a lot of things fairly well – I wouldn’t say I’m exceptional.”

The many hats come in handy around here. He plays smoother stuff at Hermanos and more rockin’ stuff at Cheers. When he’s teaching or giving a demo at Strings & Things, he plays whatever the situation calls for.

He expects his debut album to be ready by about October, so keep an eye out for it at places like Pitchfork Records. In the meantime, check out his website, bradmyrick.com, or search for Brad Myrick Music on Facebook. Check the listings at Hermanos and Cheers to stay up to date on those shows, and go to stringsandthingsmusic.com for info on lessons and workshops.

