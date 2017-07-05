Missed Connections: Look who’s trying to find love on Craigslist

We took to Craigslist last week to see who had been posting on the Missed Connections pages in our neck of the woods during the month of June. And we found a ton of great entries to share – and that we could print, unedited, of course.

Irving gas station – m4w (Concord) – June 28

I know this is an incredibly long shot.

The other day I stopped by the Irving gas station near I-89 and I-93 in Concord.

It was fairly crowded and I had to circle around to the other side. I saw a beautiful blond woman driving an SUV also filling the tank. I was nearby in a Toyota.

She was distracted as was I. I was tempted to go over to wash off your windshield, but did not get up the nerve to do so.

I know there was really no point to this story, except to say – I think you were beautiful and I hope your afternoon went well.

Gorgeous man in walmart – w4m (Concord) – June 27

Hello you were working in the cosmetic aisle at wal-Mart today . My friend said you were checking me out …. I certainly was checking you out . Your HOT !!! PLEASE FIND ME !

CVS Parking Lot – Beautiful Lady whom I gave a cigarette – m4w (Concord) – June 26

You approached me in the parking lot and asked if I could spare a cigarette. I was in total awe of you. You looked amazing and I was left speechless! Would love to take you out sometime.

Barley House – m4m (Concord) – June 26

Was at counter eating a burger. We are both in our sixties. We looked at each other, had a feeling you were as curious as me. Me, married, but had some fun years ago. Long shot here, but thought I would try. I live in area, but can easily travel there. Was there just for some business.

True brew market days (Friday) – m4w – June 24

Saw you one more time on my way out as I sat my cup down. Maybe I’ll see you out again.

Tirelle park at lunch today – m4m (Concord) – June 22

You were at Tirelle park today. Cute guy with a white car and guages. We caught each other’s eyes a couple of times. Really wanted to persue it but didn’t know what the protocol was there. Tell me what I drove for a vehicle.

I gave you a ride Tuesday late afternoon/evening – m4w (N. Main Concord) – June 21

I offered you a ride and you took me up on it. It was about 6:00 Tuesday night, and you said you’d been walking all day. I really enjoyed talking with you, even though it was incredibly brief. When I offered you a foot rub, you declined because you didn’t know if your landlord was home. That leads me to believe you might be interested. : )

I have a pretty flexible work schedule and would love to give you rides if you need them, and the footrub offer is standing.

I hope to hear from you!!

Tandys “Dave” – w4m (Concord) – June 21

Where oh where can you be ? We met at Tandys last night. You where there with 2 of your friends.

Cumberland Farms: Gorgeous lady in Mini Cooper – m4w (Concord) – June 20

You caught my eye and I couldn’t help but to look at you. You were at the Cumberland Farm on Manchester Street and driving a mini cooper convertible. I believe you caught me staring from the car next to you. I would love to chat with you.

You had a vanity plate. What was it?

Cute Blonde in VW Rabbit – m4w (Ft Eddy) – June 20

I saw you driving down Ft. Eddy Rd in your VW, and commented on how I liked it at the stop light. I was hoping to ask for your number but the light turned green before I had the chance.

If you see this and respond, so I know it’s you, what was I driving?

Concord motorcycle cop . . . – w4m (concord NH) – June 15

I see you a few times a week driving by my work . . . I literary gaze out the window at you lol. I do love the boots btw . . . Would love to chat if you’re single! I know your schedule is probably as hectic as mine, (I know the cop life lol) but maybe we can grab lunch, or at least exchange numbers?

Goth Laundry – m4w (Concord) – June 9

You had amazing curly black hair and a cute smile. Smiled at me as you left.

The collar caught my interest most.

If you read this drop me a line?

Blonde smoke show in white Benz Compressor – m4w (Loudon Rd Concord) – June 2

I saw you today in your cute little dress. It was very short and you have the perfect body for it. You look amazing!!! Single? Looking?

I can’t clear my mind of you.

cleaning ladys with cool trucks… – m4w (Concord) – June 1

You are cleaning the place down stairs from me. I brought you pizza. Your both cool and sexy. If you ever wanna take a sensual break just let me know. Keep up the hard work J and M. I’ll B hoping to here from you.

