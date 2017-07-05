Jazz Sanctuary livens up the service at First Church

The Jazz Sanctuary brings some tunes to the service at First Congregational Church. Courtesy of First Congregational Church

For many in so-called evangelical churches, scripture is seen as instructive in inerrant and clear-cut ways – every word literally “true.” On the other side are an increasing number of secular folks who feel that scripture is arcane, irrelevant and, frankly, dangerous when used to judge, shame, or “convince” others of what is right and wrong. On the ever-decreasing middle ground are members of mainline churches who, through the weekly biblical readings known as the Revised Common Lectionary, get an edited and, frankly, somewhat “sanitized” sampling of scripture on a three-year cycle.

Jazz Sanctuary will explore another way on Sunday, July 16 at 5 p.m. with “Praying the Scriptures – The Jazz of Understanding.”

In a series of daily “Prayers for Illumination” written during Lent this spring, poet and minister Maren Tirabassi points in the direction of an open-hearted, right- and left-brained approach to scripture through the medium of prayer. A genuine, inspirational, clear-headed, motivational understanding of scripture turns out to be pretty close to jazz – open, joyful, humbling, surprising, and more than a little risky! Prayer is definitely needed! Amazingly and wonderfully, Maren has agreed to be the Conversational Guest to explore this alternative path with Tim Wildman and all who gather for this jazz worship experience.

The Rev. Dr. Bob Maccini (Dr. Cool), trumpeter, jazz arranger, American Baptist minister and so much more, brings his Prodigals Jazz Worship Ensemble back to Jazz Sanctuary for a third time, employing the considerable talents of Greg Mostovoy, Tim Sink and Mike Fugere to round out a four-man horn section extraordinaire! The WildVine Jazz Sanctuary House Band of BJ Steinberg, Jock Irvine, Ed Raczka and Tim Wildman will join the Prodigals to create an eight-person wall of sound fronted by jazz vocalist Becky Josephson. A full complement of 11 original sacred jazz arrangements by Dr. Cool himself are guaranteed to blow your mind!

The jazz set begins at 5 p.m. and the Jazz Worship Experience at 5:30 at Concord’s First Congregational Church (corner of North Main and Washington streets). All are welcome, and there is no admission fee.

First Congregational Church

