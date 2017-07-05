Construction work on Heights community center has begun

A rendering of what the community center on the Heights will look like when finished. Courtesy of city of Concord

As you may know, the city plans to develop a new city-wide community center at the site of the former Dame School located at 14 Canterbury Road. This $7.5 million facility will replace the interim community center which the city has operated at the property for the past few years. The new facility will be 31,000 square feet and will feature the following amenities: a high school-size gymnasium, a large multipurpose room with stage, several group exercise and program rooms, a senior center, and part-time public library services. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department offices will also be located at the new facility. Please see the renderings for more information.

Construction of the new community center is scheduled to begin on or about June 15 (work officially began with the removal of some chairs). The project is expected to be completed in June 2018. Work will begin with demolition of the single-family home at 28 Canterbury Road, the small red gymnasium at 20 Canterbury Road, as well as portions of the former Dame School which will not be incorporated into the project.

The city has hired Concord-based general contractor Milestone Engineering and Construction for the project. Work hours will generally be Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. However, on rare occasions, certain portions of the work may need to be completed during weekends or at night. The city will attempt to minimize such instances to the extent practical.

In closing, it is our goal to be a good neighbor during construction and minimize impacts to you to the extent possible. Should you have any questions, concerns or comments, please contact me at 225-8570 or mwalsh@concordnh.gov, or Rick Jones, Milestone’s Construction superintendent, at 496-9601 or rick@milestoneengcon.com. Lastly, should you see any suspicious activity at the site during non-work hours, we ask that you inform the Concord Police Department by calling 230-3778 or 911. For project updates, please visit concordparksandrec.com or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/ConcordParknRecDept.

Matt Walsh, City of Concord

