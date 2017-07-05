Check out the great many music venues in Concord

Trunk O Funk will play at True Brew Barista on April 14. Amazing Hot Sauce rocks Penuche’s last week. If you haven’t heard them, you should – their sound is just red hot. Herb Cameron of Concord complains about slow highway drivers in the left lane during the airing of grievances segment of the Festivus celebration at Area 23 on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. The traditional aluminum pole is seen on the left. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz

If there’s one thing Concord is not short on, it’s places to hear live music – especially during the summer.

In case you don’t know of anywhere to catch a show, we’ve compiled a nice list of some of the places we know of. As usual, there’s only a limited amount of space and we’re likely to leave some places out, but it isn’t intentional. This list should give you a pretty good backbone of venues to check out, and when you’ve hit all of these ones, go find some others – and let us know about them!

True Brew Barista

True Brew Barista has become one of the prime destinations for music in Concord. The coffee shop turns into a hip music bar every weekend, with some of the hottest acts in the state showing off their skills.

Every Thursday night is all-originals open mic with local musician Dusty Gray. Every Friday night this summer, the show goes outside into Bicentennial Square, with bands playing from 7 to 10 p.m. And on Saturdays, it mellows out a bit with mostly solo sessions. These solo shows generally run 8 to 10 p.m.

Since making music isn’t a free endeavor, expect to pay a modest cover charge when you go to a show.

For a schedule, go to truebrewbarista.com/events.

Penuche’s

Across the patio from True Brew is Penuche’s, everybody’s favorite underground establishment.

The Nooch, as the cool kids call it, hosts live shows most Thursday and Saturday nights, with open mic nights on Sundays. Most bands start around 9 p.m., and the music can go late into the night here. You’ll also want to bring a few bucks cash to pay a cover at the door – usually between $3 and $5.

For more, go to Facebook.com/Penuches.Concord.

Hermanos Cocina Mexicana

Hermanos Cocina Mexicana is pretty busy on the music scene. The Mexican eatery hosts live music six days a week, with mostly jazzy stuff during the week and some more alternative and rockin’ stuff on Saturdays.

Musicians play Sunday through Thursday from 6:30 to 9 p.m., and Saturdays starting at 7:30. And on top of it all, there is never a cover, so you can save that cash for nachos.

For a full calendar of musical acts, check out hermanoscocinamexicana.com.

Pit Road Lounge

Pit Road Lounge, on Loudon Road, is somewhat of a hidden gem around here. The American fare restaurant hosts live music every Friday and Saturday night, with a wide variety of acts. You might hear some covers, you might hear all originals – you never know until you go.

For a full schedule and more information, go to facebook.com/Pit-Road-Lounge.

Chen Yang Li, Bow

Chen Yang Li is possibly the only Chinese restaurant in Bow that has live music every Friday night.

There aren’t any listings online, so if you want to find out who’s playing, just call 228-8508 and ask.

For more information, go to chenyangli-bow.com.

Area 23

Area 23 is off the beaten path, but don’t overlook it. The craft brew establishment at the Smokestack Center on North State Street holds open mic nights on Wednesdays and bands on most weekend nights, including Sundays. There are no covers here, so don’t worry about cash.

For event listings, go to facebook.com/area23concord.

Eagle Square

Eagle Square is a great venue because it’s an outdoor amphitheater tucked away off Main Street. It’s also great because there’s free live music there every Thursday this summer. Check page 24 for listings.

NEC Concord

NEC Concord isn’t just a college campus in the heart of downtown – it’s a music venue, too. The Listening Room Series brings live acts to Main Street at least once a month, with the next show coming this Friday night at 7:30 with Whetherman. For updates, go to facebook.com/NECConcord.

