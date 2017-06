Fall on the Farm, Debbie Campbell. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Lake Sunapee Light, David Zerba. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Hydrangeas in Glass, Kimberly Meuse. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Presence, Maryclaire Hefferman. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Hippety Hop II, Robert Seaman. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Spring Thaw in Exeter, NH, Linda Hefner. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Mt. Chocorua, Elaine Farmer. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Mount Aggie, Lennie Mullaney. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Autumnal, Joe Flaherty. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff A Musterfield Kind of Day, Alan Shulman. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

If you’ve never been to The Fells Historic Estate & Gardens in Newbury, it’s worth the drive. It’s home to some breathtaking gardens, outdoor sculptures and great indoor art exhibits. ‘The Beauty of New Hampshire’ features artists from the New Hampshire Art Association, and is on display in the Main House through July 9, along with ‘A Quiet Witness to History-Helen Nicolay.’ After July 9, two new exhibits will be brought into the main house. For more, visit thefells.org.

