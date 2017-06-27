The Barn Playhouse is a go-to spot for a show

It's no uncommon to see the porch outside the New London Barn Playhouse packed with people on performance nights. After all, their motto is 'See You on the Porch.' TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff We took in our first performance at the New London Barn Playhouse, 'Godspell' during out trip to the area last week. Courtesy of New London Barn Playhouse We took in our first performance at the New London Barn Playhouse, 'Godspell' during out trip to the area last week. Courtesy of New London Barn Playhouse

When you go on an adventure like this, you want to find those gems – hidden or well known – to enjoy.

And when it comes to New London, few fit that criteria better than the New London Barn Playhouse.

Now in its 85th year of bringing high-quality theater to that corner of the state, we were told that we had to visit the Barn, stand on the porch and take in a show.

So what better way to cap off our day in the area than with a performance of the season’s first show, Godspell.

Now unfortunately, the run of Godspell is over for the summer, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy all that the Barn has to offer, including four more main stage productions.

When you first arrive at the Barn’s 84 Main St. location, you’re immediately drawn into its classic New England red barn appearance. There’s ample parking outback and depending on how close to show time you arrive, you’re likely to find many patrons enjoying the large front porch.

What we quickly learned is that “the porch” is kind of a big deal around the Barn. It’s where people gather until the doors open a half hour before the evening’s show begins (or Wednesday matinee), where they enjoy snacks during intermission and where they mingle with the Barn’s actors and actresses at the end of the show.

That’s probably why we kept hearing “We’ll see you on the porch.”

When the doors open, you’re greeted by house manager, Martha Bristol who instructs one of the many volunteer ushers where you’re seated for the show.

Our seat for the evening was in the last row on the left side of the orchestra (floor) section. Since it was an aisle seat, Bristol informed us that the production of Godspell includes lots of moving around by the actors (including in the aisles) so to make sure we didn’t stick our legs out and trip anyone. That would be one way to never be asked back.

Once we knew where our seats were and with time to spare until the show began, we had to check out the space. With exposed beams and an overall rustic look, we immediately knew why this place came so highly recommended. We couldn’t wait for the show to begin.

In addition to the three sections of floor seats, there’s also the option to sit in the balcony.

The close proximity to the stage gives you an up close look at the action, while the lighting and sound, along with the live orchestra, is hands down one of the best parts of the experience.

The onstage work is done by a mix of professional actors and actresses, as well as the 2017 acting intern company, which is a collection of 15 current college students and recent graduates looking for that all-important experience. The same can also be said for all the behind-the-scenes folk who help make the productions look effortless.

You would never guess that most of the characters you seen on the stage are not professionals in the sense you associate with theater like this. But that’s just a testament to how the Barn goes about selecting its intern company each and every summer.

While we didn’t know much about Godspell before seeing it last week, it was an upbeat display of singing, music, movement and lights, and one that we’d definitely recommend catching, just not at the Barn. That’s because it finished its 12-day run on Sunday, but never fear because there’s lots more for you to see this summer.

Next up on the schedule is The Secret Garden, which opens this Wednesday and will run through July 9.

Souvenir is the shortest production this season, only on stage from July 12-16.

West Side Story takes over July 19 and goes through Aug. 6.

All Shook Up is Aug. 9-20 and the summer season ends with On Golden Pond, Aug. 23-Sept. 3.

There’s also the New London Barn Intern Idols on July 3, 24 and Aug. 14 with two shows, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

The Barn’s junior intern company will also put on performances of Bookworms!, The Snow Queen, Romeo and Juliet, Stuart Little and Seussical this summer.

Performances are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Sunday evenings at 5 p.m. and Wednesday matinees at 2 p.m.

For evening performances, tickets are $40 for royal box seating and $36 for orchestra and balcony ($30 and $26 for children under 16). Matinee prices are $35 and $30, and $25 and $20 for children.

Box office hours are Sundays and Mondays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For a complete schedule, including descriptions, and for more information, visit nlbarn.org.

Related Posts