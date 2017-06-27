It’s an easy drive to the Lake Sunapee area

It’s always fun to embark on a trip to a new location. You never really know what to expect and how it’s all going to play out.

We’ve done a couple of these here day trip issues over the last few months and each one has been filled with lots of fun, food and entertainment for all – or at least us.

And our excursion to the Lake Sunapee region last week, which included stops in Newport, Newbury, New London, Sutton, and of course, Sunapee, was no different.

This was a little different than our trips to Henniker and Hooksett because even in our off time (when we’re allowed to go outside of Concord and Bow), we had spent very little time in that area of our beautiful state.

But let us tell you, we sure would like to take another trip back.

Unlike those previous issues, this one required a little bit more driving.

Depending on where you start in Concord (we went from the Monitor on the east side of town) and begin your day, which was at the Country Kitchen in Newport, the time and distance will vary.

But give yourself about an hour of driving time because of course you’re going to want to check out the sights on your way because you’re looking at around 45 miles to get there.

Everything is a little spread out and depending on how your day is planned, you might spend some time in the car like we did.

In all, we drove a total of 134 miles that day, as we tried to see as much of the sights and sounds of the area as we could (see day trip starting on page 21).

But in doing so, we got a picturesque look at an area that we had heard so much about.

Despite all the driving, we didn’t have to pay a single penny in tolls and every spot we traveled to had free parking.

So keep reading, because there’s lots of our fun for you to vicariously live through. And maybe it will inspire you to make a future trip as well.

Insider staff

