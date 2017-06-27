Check out all these cool events around Lake Sunapee we found

In the summer months, it’s always nice to get outside and enjoy the warm weather.

And we found that the Lake Sunapee region is a great place to do just that.

Over the weeks and months to come, we found some pretty great events for you to check out if you decide to make a trip to that area.

As always, this should be looked at as more of a starting point than a list of everything that’s happening. But this should give you a good start.

Fireworks

Sunapee Harbor: Sunday, dusk.

New London: Pleasant Lake, Saturday, 9 p.m.

Newbury: July 8, 9 p.m.

Summer concerts

Sunapee: Wednesdays, July 5-Aug. 30, 6:30 p.m., Ben Mere Bandstand.

Sunapee Harbor: Saturdays through Sept. 2, 5 p.m., Flanders Stage. Aug. 20, 1 p.m.

Newport: Sundays through Aug. 27, 6 p.m., Town Common.

Newbury: Thursdays, July 6-Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m., Gazebo in Newbury Harbor. July 8, 4 p.m., town offices; 7:30 p.m., town gazebo.

New London: Fridays through Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m., Mary D. Haddad Bandstand, Sargent Common.

Elkins: Sundays, 6:30 p.m., bandstand opposite Pleasant Lake Dam.

Others

League of N.H. Craftsmen Fair, Aug. 5-13, Mount Sunapee Resort, Newbury.

Newport Veterans Club Pig Roast, Saturday, 4 p.m., music, fireworks.

Fifth annual Lake-A-Thon, Sunday, 9 a.m., Pleasant Lake, New London. Cardboard boat regatta, fishing classes.

93rd annual Hospital Days, New London Hospital, Aug. 3-6. Parade, music, food, crafts, triathlon.

Great Watermelon Race, Saturday, 6 p.m., Pete’s Shed, Sunapee.

Newbury Old Home Day, July 8, music, circus performers and more.

Pleasant Lake Protective Association Boat Parade, Saturday, 3 p.m., Slope N’ Shore beach, New London. Boats gather in front of Slope N’ Shore at 2:30 p.m., parade starts at 3. The theme for 2017 will be Once Upon a Time, so choose your favorite fairy tale and make it come to life.

Patriotic Sing-Along and Pie Sale, July 4, 11 a.m., Enfield Shaker Museum, 447 Route 4A, Enfield.

Library Arts Center Power Garden Tour, July 15, 9 a.m., Library Arts Center, 58 Main St., Newport. Enjoy this self-guided tour of some of the area’s most creative gardens and enjoy seeing artists and musicians in the gardens throughout the day.

Sixth Annual Lake Sunapee Sailing Day, July 15, 1 p.m., Lake Sunapee. All sailboats from sunfish to cruisers to racers are welcome to join. Sailboats are invited to rendezvous at the Lake Sunapee Cruising Fleet Committee Boat between 1 and 2 p.m. just outside Sunapee Harbor.

Beatlemania, July 22, 6 p.m., Sunapee. You’re invited to “come together” with Project Sunapee for dining, drinking, dancing and fun(draising). Take a Magical Mystery Tour to a Sunapee hilltop and step back to the 60s for a reunion with the Fab Four. Info: projectsunapee.org/ invitation.

Love Your Lake Day and Antique Boat Parade, Aug. 13, 10 a.m., Sunapee Harbor. Concert by the Fondtones and antique boat parade.



