Welcome to Market Days 2017

People walk along N. Main Street during opening day of Intown Concord’s Market Days Festival, Thursday, June 23, 2016. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff)

This is the 43rd annual incarnation of Concord’s infamous street fair of fun (just not the 43rd time the Insider has been involved).

And let’s put it this way: You’re not going to want to miss a minute of the action.

Over the next 16 pages (including this one), you’ll find that we’ve done a lot of the leg work for you and broken down all you need to know about this year’s festivities.

But before we go too far, we want to pass along some of the basics.

Market Days will be held Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Admission is free, and so are many of the great happenings we’re about to share with you. But food and some activities will cost you a little cash, so don’t leave the wallet at home.

You’ll soon see that each page in this section is dedicated to a certain aspect of the event.

For example, you’ll find schedules for each performance space (Eagle Square, Bicentennial Square and the South Main Stage) on a separate page.

There’s a look back at the history of Market Days – which began as Old Fashioned Bargain Days in 1974 – as well as what foods to find, beer to drink and all the little tidbits that will be scattered along North and South Main streets.

You can learn about the Multicultural Festival, the Capital City 10K and all kinds of family fun.

A change that returning Market Days fans will notice is that the performance area that once occupied the Pleasant and Main intersection is no longer there.

That’s because organizers wanted to make sure everyone knew about the great stuff further down the street on South Main, so many of the acts that have historically been in that location have been moved to the South Main Stage or shifted to other areas of the festival.

Make sure you check out the very informative map in the middle of this section, which will point you in the direction of anything and everything you’re looking to see.

So keep this with you, check out all the happenings and have some fun. Market Days only runs for three days – enjoy it while it lasts.

For more information, go to intownconcord.org/ index.php/market-days.

Related Posts