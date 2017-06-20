The South Main Street stage will be rockin’ all through Market Days

Audience members including Cathy Schlottmann (back row) of Dunbarton learn to dance by watching 8-year-old Nicky Castro (left to right), Courtney Castro, Sveta Gerace, and others from the New Hampshire School of Scottish Arts during Intown Concord’s Market Days Festival, Thursday, June 23, 2016. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) ELIZABETH FRANTZ

Everybody has different tastes and interests – it’s what makes life interesting.

The South Main Park Stage is one of the many things that makes Market Days interesting, as this stage features a wide array of performances and demonstrations over the course of the weekend.

While some areas of Market Days are specifically set up for one type of thing, the South Main stage will host everything from dog tricks to burly men moving seemingly immovable objects.

There will be plenty of “traditional” music acts, but we wanted to know more about some of the less traditional things on the lineup.

We talked to Kate Fleming, events and communications coordinator at Intown Concord, to get the scoop on things.

The Concord Dance Academy will be dancing in the street (like that song), since the stage is a little too small for them to show off all their moves.

“It’s a really fantastic school run by Cindy Flanagan, who takes it very seriously,” Fleming said.

Title Boxing, the boxing gym on Storrs Street, will give a demo of what it’s like to take a class there. And an instructor will give sort of a mini class up on stage.

The Companion Dog Training set will feature all kinds of crowd-pleasing dog tricks – “People loved it,” Fleming said of last year’s show.

Pound Zumba with Tracy will be another demo, this one showing what it’s like to take a Zumba class, complete with upbeat music.

In The Field Irish Dancers and a Scottish arts performance will take place back to back, featuring traditional Irish and Scottish song and dance.

Before we run out of space, here’s the lineup:

Thursday

4 p.m.: Endless Tricks

5: Concord Dance Academy

6: Club Soda Band

7:30: Parsonsfield

Friday

2:30 p.m.: Title Boxing

4: Companion Dog Training

5: Pound Zumba with Tracy

6:30: Freese Brothers Big Band

9: Outdoor Movie with Red River Theatres: Goldfinger

Saturday

1 p.m.: Scottish Arts Performance

2: Paul Gromley Acoustic

3 to 6: Strong Man Competition

6:30: Concord Coachmen

8: David Shore’s Trunk O Funk

Related Posts