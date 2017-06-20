Tandy’s has a ton of entertainment in store for Market Days

The Eagle Square Stage will be packed once again during this year’s Market Days.

There certainly won’t be any shortage of music at Market Days this year. Virtually everywhere you go throughout the whole weekend, you’re bound to hear some tunes filling the air.

But one venue will have a whole different atmosphere – Eagle Square.

The Tandy’s Eagle Square Stage will be all about competition (well, maybe not all, but mostly). For the past few months, Tandy’s Top Shelf has been holding auditions to find the best karaoke singers in the land. After many long nights, the cream has risen to the top and will square off under the open skies of Eagle Square to determine a winner, and your vote will help decide. Apart from three judges, the audience will get to vote via text, with that vote playing into the final decision.

This will be serious karaoke, performed by people who are trying to win prizes ($1,500 in prizes for first, $750 for second and $300 for third), so you can expect a higher level of quality than you might typically hear at a bar.

Apart from all of the karaoke – including a session of audience participation – there will also be some “traditional” musical acts the whole family will enjoy.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the Tandy’s Eagle Square Stage:

Thursday

3 to 4 p.m.: DJ Ken: It’s Just Karaoke for Fun

4 to 5: So You Think You Can Sing: Audience Karaoke

5 to 6: Andrew Merzi

6 to 7:30: Tandy’s Rocks: Market Days Idol Semifinals Round 1

7:30 to 8:30: Tandy’s Rocks: Market Days Idol Semifinals Round 2

Friday

3 to 4 p.m.: Luke Johanson

4 to 5: Brennan Burns

5 to 6: Paul Gormley

8 to 8:45: N.H. Master Chorale

8:45 to 10:45pm: Tandy’s All Star Showcase/Finale Show

Saturday

3 to 4 p.m.: Ryan Deachman

4 to 5: Mr.Aaron

5 to 6:30: Tandy’s Rocks Market Days Idol Semifinals Round 3 (Tribute to Disney)

6:30 to 7:15: Wishes Storybook Princess

7:15 to 8:15: Tandy’s Rocks Finals Round 1

8:15 to 9:15: Tandy’s Rocks Finals Round 2

9:15 to 10:15: Tandy’s Rocks Finals Round 3

Related Posts