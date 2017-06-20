North Main has Touch-a-Truck and roller derby

Brody Ricci (left), 7, gets a flying lesson from Steve Arndt from the cockpit of the Silent 2, a self-launching racing sail plane, during the Market Days Festival in downtown Concord on Thursday, June 23, 2016. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff)

If you’re in the area of the State House, as you look down toward South Main Street, you’ll see all kinds of tents with food vendors, and items to buy, family fun – and even a spot that serves beer in the middle of Main Street.

But if you turn around (don’t worry, we’ll wait), at the very top of Market Days is the intersection of North Main and Centre streets.

That’s where you’ll find the ever famous Touch-a Truck.

On Thursday, there will be a pretty sweet experimental plane that’s being brought over on a flat bed from Concord Airport, but this one is just for looking.

But Saturday is when the big deal is coming. JBI Helicopter Services will be bringing in an actual helicopter for any and all to see.

Unfortunately, unless you get down to Market Days way before the festivities begin you won’t see it land, but if you stick around long enough you might get a chance to see it leave. You can also test your guessing skills at the Intown Concord tent on North Main for a chance to win a half hour tour in said helicopter at a date to be determined.

During the three days, you can check out a fire engine, police cruiser motorcycle, farm tractor, dump truck, recycling truck, excavator and a race car.

Also in that area will be an exhibition by the ladies of Granite State Roller Derby on Thursday at 7 p.m., and the Lone Wolf Cruisers Car Club Classic Car Show on Friday from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Thursday

12-6 p.m.: Touch-a-Truck

7: Granite State Roller Derby

Friday

12-6 p.m.: Touch a Truck

6:30-9: Lone Wolf Cruisers Car Club Classic Car Show

Saturday

12-6 p.m.: Touch-a-Truck and Touch-a-Helicopter

