Music on the Lawn at Concord Public Library begins June 28

After a few brutal scorchers early last week, it finally settled down to what most people would consider comfortable, early summer weather. That means it’s a great time to grab some food, hang out and listen to some good, live music outside.

On that note (get it?), it’s the perfect time for the Concord Public Library to bring back its popular Live Music on the Lawn series. This will be the third year of the series, and the first of three shows will be next Wednesday (June 28), featuring the April Cushman Band.

The April Cushman Band, a leading new country band out of Southern New Hampshire, was awarded the 2015 New Country Music Association’s Band of the Year in New and Traditional Music, as well as the 2016 North American Country Music Association Int’l Most Promising Band of the Year.

Basically, the band is kind of a big deal, and if you haven’t seen them yet, you should.

They’ll start playing on Prince Street (between the library and the Concord City Auditorium), which will be closed to traffic, at 6 p.m. Attendees can sit on the comfy patch of lawn to the side of the library to take in the show – bring some chairs or blankets if you want.

And, if you’re hungry, Constantly Pizza, Poison Pete’s Hot Dogs and Kona Ice will be on site to satisfy your appetite. It will be a nice environment for a fun night for the whole family.

If you want to plan ahead to catch the other two shows on the lawn this summer, here are the details:

Concord’s own Laid to Dust will be back by popular demand to perform on July 26 at 6 p.m. Then, Miketon and the NightBlinders, a five-piece band that plays original folk/country/ garbage/grass music, will rock the final show of the series on Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. And, of course, everybody loves some good folk/country/garbage/grass music.

In the case of inclement weather, the bands will play in the library’s newly renovated auditorium, so the show will go on no matter what (though we’d all prefer to actually be on the lawn for the Live Music on the Lawn series).

For more information, go to concordpubliclibrary.net or call 225-8670.

