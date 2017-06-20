Make sure you check out the beer tent at Market Days

In case you had been worrying – yes, there will indeed be food and drinks available at Market Days. In fact, there will be more than you know what to do with.

First, let’s talk about the most important part of the weekend – the beer tent.

New Hampshire Distributors will bring their beer-dispensing truck to Main Street to pour some libations for those 21 and older. On tap will be Henniker Brewing Co.’s Miles & Miles, 603 Brewery’s Winni Amber Ale, Tuckerman Pale Ale, Red Hook Long Hammer IPA and this new craft brew called Bud Light.

The rules are simple – anyone at least 21 who wants a drink can get a token for $5 that gets you one beer. You just have to stay within the tent to drink it (it’s the law). You’ll get a wristband after your ID is checked so you can leave and grab a bite and come back in after.

The tent will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day of the festival, and it’s not restricted to those having a drink. If you’re out with the whole family and you just want a quick brew, you don’t have to leave the kids to fend for themselves on the street – they can come in and hang out.

On the food side, there will be 33 vendors represented in various forms, including trucks, tents and actual restaurants, if they’re located on Main Street.

Since we don’t have the space to print every one of them, we decided to give you an idea of some of the variety you can expect at Market Days.

The kids will no doubt want some ice cream, and Arnie’s Place will have a tent serving up the cold stuff. Anyone who wants a walkable food will be happy to see Puppy Love Hot Dogs out there. Wild Bill’s Soda will have a tent to provide some bubbly drinks for the kids. Dos Amigos will serve fresh Mexican fare. House of India will add some Eastern flavor to the mix, and Dunkin’ Donuts will provide the caffeine. There will be something for every palate!

