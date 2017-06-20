It’s all local on the Homegrown Music Stage

Kyle Webber sings with Ghost Dinner Band at the Homegrown Music Stage during Market Days in downtown Concord on July 17, 2014. (WILL PARSON/Monitor staff) Kyle Webber sings with Ghost Dinner Band at the Homegrown Music Stage during Market Days in downtown Concord yesterday. Will Parson

The music scene in Concord – and the Granite State in general – seems to always be expanding and improving.

The Homegrown Music Stage at Bicentennial Square will be a perfect testament to that.

The stage has a truly full slate of performers from New Hampshire, with the “vast majority” of them coming from the capital area, event coordinator Lucas Gallo said.

Gallo is pretty familiar with the local music scene – he used to play in the band Jamantics, and he’s booked musical acts for the Rock ‘N Race, Penuche’s and True Brew Barista, among other musical endeavors.

That experience lends itself well to the guy tasked with booking all of the acts for the Homegrown Music Stage.

“What we’ve tried to do is populate the stage with acts that are largely from the capital region,” Gallo said. You’ll recognize a lot of the names in the lineup, as many have become staples in the Concord scene.

The lineup features musicians with great variety in style, but everything will be pretty accessible – the point is to have music that just about everybody can enjoy.

“You’re gonna hear a ton of great original music from local acts, with, of course, covers thrown in because covers are always fun and a tip of the hat to the influences,” Gallo said.

As local as it is, there will be a couple of acts that will travel a little farther than most to perform. People Skills is mostly based out of the Seacoast, with the exception of Endicott Furniture owner and member of most New Hampshire bands Eric Reingold. Cold Engines, another Reingold band, will be trekking up from the Amesbury, Mass., area.

Here’s the schedule:

Thursday

12:30 p.m.: Endless Tricks

1:30: Crawl Space

2:30: Sensitive Men

3:30: Supernothing

4:30: Bangkok Disco

5:45: People Skills

7:00: The Youngest Sun

8:30: Evidence Lies

Friday

11 a.m.: Mr. Aaron (kids’ set)

11:30: Joe Messineo

12:15 p.m.: Hometown Eulogy

12:45: Walker Smith

1:30: Lucas Gallo

2:30: From the Earth

3:30: Matt Poirier

4:30: JTW Trio

5:30: Dopamine

6:30: Cold Engines

7:30: David Shore’s Trunk O Funk

Saturday

11 a.m.: Don Bartenstein

11:30: Brooks Young Band

12:30 p.m.: Amanda McCarthy

1:30: Band Band

2:30: Whiskey Kill

3:30: Granite State Revival

4:30: Will Hatch

5:30: Pat and The Hats

6:30: The Dobro’s

7:30: October Sons

8:30: Rockspring String Band

