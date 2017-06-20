Bring the little ones to Kids Zone at Market Days

We checked out the 42nd annual Market Days last week and here's what we found. Tim Goodwin

Market Days is a good time for everyone – especially the kids.

Though the weekend in general is all about family fun, there are a few programs that are specifically geared toward kids and families. Since we know so many of you have kids, we figured we’d fill you in on the fun stuff for the little ones – and yourself – to enjoy.

Kids Play Area

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. all three days of Market Days, the Kids Play Area in front of the State House will be open for fun.

The sectioned-off area will be full of bounce houses and mini golf – plus a rock wall from Evo Rock + Fitness, for the more daring youngsters.

There will be free admission from 10 a.m. to noon each day, thanks to Convenient MD, and after that a $5 admission fee gets you a wristband to play as much as you want all day.

Free Family Fun

Right behind the Kids Play Area, beyond the arch on the State House lawn, there will be all kinds of programming that’s fun for everyone, not just the kids. And, as the name implies, it’s all free, which is always a welcomed thing.

On Thursday and Friday of Market Days, there will be coloring, crown-making, sunflower crafts, a marble race, croquet soccer, limbo and field games running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Free Family Fun activities are separate from the kid-specific area, but since they’re so close, it makes plenty of sense to hit them both up, one after the other. Bounce around in the sun then relax in the shade.

On Saturday, the Concord Family YMCA will have a presence on the lawn from 10 a.m. to noon, though the specifics of what will be going on are still being worked on. One way or another, though, it will be family-friendly and free.

Thursday

10 a.m. to noon: Library cart, book coupons.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Story time with Concord Public Library.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Face painting.

Friday

10 a.m. to noon: Craft-making with YMCA; Story time with Concord Public Library.

Noon to 4 p.m.: Home Depot craft project.

