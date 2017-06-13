Visit a working studio, listen to an artist speak

Melissa Miller will be hosting an open studio event on Friday at her Orr & Reno loft space . TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Bruce McColl will be giving an artist talk at McGowan Fine Art on Saturday. Courtesy of JULIE HAMEL

Before McGowan Fine Art calls it a career, the longtime gallery has lined up a few final opportunities for all you art fans out there.

Two of McGowan’s more well-known artists, Melissa Miller and Bruce McColl, will be taking part in informative events this week.

Miller will host an open studio event at her creative space at the Loft at Orr & Reno, in the Smile Building on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.

“I like the casual atmosphere of the studio,” Miller said.

You can see some of her in-progress works on easels, as well as work hanging on the walls – some never-before-seen to older and newer pieces – all for sale. Because in addition to her well-known paintings of Concord streets and buildings, Miller also dabbles in landscapes.

You can also see what her inspiration has been for the last two-plus years.

“The views (from the studio) are amazing. It opened up a whole new subject matter for me,” Miller said. “It will still be light out too, so people can see the view.”

There will also be cheese and wine.

On Saturday, McColl will be at McGowan from 11 a.m. to noon for an artist talk.

“I’m always excited to share my work and what my process is as a contemporary artist,” McColl said.

McColl’s work is currently showing at McGowan through July 7, the final exhibit at the gallery.

He will answer any and all questions about his work, use of color (which is quite plentiful when it comes to McColl’s paintings) and techniques. You can even scope out some of his tools of the trade.

“People love to see how an artist works,” McColl said. “So I challenge myself to be as open and direct so I’m imparting knowledge of art and art history.”

Both events are free. For more, visit facebook.com/ mcgowanfineart.

