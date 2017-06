We found this new addition to the Big Bicycle Project in the middle of the rotary in downtown Penacook. Tim Goodwin / Insider staff

If you’re keeping track of all the Big Bicycle Project creations, we found a couple more for the list. This colorful collection (left) put together by [?] sits in the middle of the Penacook traffic circle, while Patricia, created by the National Junior Art Honor Society at Rundlett Middle School is in front of Gibson’s Bookstore. Word on the street is that more sculptures will be added soon, so stay tuned.

