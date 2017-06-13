Treat Dad to a perfect Father’s Day in Concord this year

Tim does his best to chip his ball out of the worst terrain imaginable at Beaver Meadow Golf Course’s new indoor golf simulator. Once you’re out of the ditch, it’s pretty fun. See what we mean on page 6.

In case you haven’t checked your calendar lately, we thought we’d remind you that Father’s Day is this Sunday.

Since you likely forgot all about it until right now, don’t panic – there’s still plenty of time to put together a great day for your old man, and you won’t even have to leave the city or break the bank to do it.

Since Tim and I are both fathers, we kind of have an idea of what dads want on Father’s Day (the obvious answer is sleep and the right to do nothing at all, but that’s no fun). That’s why it was easy for us to pull together a list of activities that you can use as a guide to making this Father’s Day the best one in recent memory.

Father’s Day breakfast

Get up early and start the day right with a breakfast buffet at Presidential Oaks. From 7:30 to 10:30 a.m., fill your plates with eggs, maple sausage, crispy bacon, pancakes, waffles, French toast, the chef’s famous baked beans and home fries, plus sweet breads, fruit bowls and more. Plus, there will be a complimentary gift for dads.

Seats are $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for children. To reserve a table, call Krista at 724-6111.

Motocross show

For the adrenaline rush-seeking dads out there, there’s going to be a high-flying show of motocross stuntsmanship at Makris Lobster and Steak House that should provide plenty of thrills. From noon to 4 p.m., motocross riders will be throttling dirt bikes through the air, performing eye-popping and, quite possibly, life-threatening tricks.

The USA Freestyle MotoCross Big Air Stunt Show is part of Bike Week, so check it out on your way to or from Laconia.

For more info, go to eatalobster.com or call 225-7665.

Roller skating

Looking for something physical and fun, but don’t want to sweat the day away out in the hot sun? Take Dad to the air-conditioned Everett Arena for a little old-fashioned roller skating.

Sunday nights from 7:15 to 9:15 are for adult skate at the arena, so if you’re 18 or older, you can skate the night away on the smooth concrete rink. Admission is $5, and if you haven’t seen your roller skates since the ‘80s, you can rent a pair for an additional $5.

For more, go to concordnh.gov/arena.

Golf

Don’t all dads love golf? Even if not, there’s no harm in hitting up the driving range for a bucket of balls or checking out the indoor golf simulator at Beaver Meadow Golf Course.

Whether you’re looking for a full round on the real course or just want to work on your short game at the simulator – or even just grab a sandwich and a beer – you can do it all at Beaver Meadow. Just be advised that Father’s Day will likely be a busy one at the golf course, so it would be wise to call ahead (228-8954) and make sure you can do what you want to do.

Bowling

Bowling is another classic sort-of-physical, sort-of-athletic activity that’s right in the wheelhouse of many dads. Boutwell’s Bowling is open from 1 to 9 p.m. on Sundays, and with 24 lanes, it shouldn’t be too hard to get some Father’s Day bowling in.

And here’s a free tip – go to boutwellsbowl.com and click the Special Offers tab to get a printable coupon that gets you a free game if you buy two – you’re welcome.

Call 224-0941 for more.

Outdoors

If you don’t want to spend any money at all, just go outside. You can hit up one of the dozens of walking/ hiking trails, go to a park, take a swim at a city pool (which will be open by Saturday), enjoy the Merrimack River or just go for a walk. Whatever Dad wants!

