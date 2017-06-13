These exhibits are worth the price of admission

Ancient, Boyan Moskov. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Red Water Reflections, Mill Pond. COURTESY Sumac, Dustan Knight. Tim Goodwin Sherie Dowsett is currently showing her photography at the N.H. Audubon McLane Center through June. Tim Goodwin Hope Re-membered, Lauren von Duyke-Dadmun. Tim Goodwin

By now, it’s likely pretty clear that we’re big fans of the arts.

That’s why we travel to a different gallery or art installations in the city each week to take pictures of the latest exhibits to share with all of you. You’re welcome.

And since this issue is celebrating the local art world, we figured this would be a good time to remind you of all the great displays going on right now.

Over the last month or two, we’ve shot some pretty impressive work that isn’t going to be around forever. So you might want to take a gander before it’s replaced with what we can only assume will be a more great work.

The League of N.H. Craftsmen’s latest exhibit, “Pushing the Limits,” which features work created when craftsmen go outside their comfort zones, is only up until June 23.

There are a pair of nature photography exhibits going on through the end of June, with the work of Jeff Sluder at The Society for the Protection of N.H. Forests (a.k.a. the Forest Society), and the N.H. Audubon McLane Center hosting the shots of Sherie Dowsett.

Mill Brook Gallery has the 20th annual outdoor sculpture show up and running through October and the indoor painting and sculpture exhibit is the first of two indoor shows this year, and will be up through late August.

This might also be a good time to mention that Kimball-Jenkins is opening its student show on Thursday, which we’ll shoot soon.

And the colorful work of Bruce McColl, the final exhibit in the history of McGowan Fine Art, is up through July 7.

So get out there and enjoy some art!

