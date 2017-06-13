On Display: The work of Jan Stiles is in the NHTI library

The art of Jan Stiles is currently hanging in the NHTI library through June. Tim Goodwin / Insider staff
The art of Jan Stiles is currently hanging in the NHTI library through the end of the month. Stiles, who has been trained in the traditional styles of Classical Realism and the Old Master style of painting, uses several mediums to produce her work, including oils, pastels and charcoal. And what you see on this page is just a sample of what you’ll find on the library walls. The library is operating under its summer hours: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday,  8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Author: Insider Staff

