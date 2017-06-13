More summer camp options for the kiddos

Last week, in our annual Summer Guide, we told you about a handful of local summer camps that your kids would greatly enjoy attending.

We’re talking about places like the N.H. Audubon, McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center and Evo Rock and Fitness, along with Condord and Bow parks and recreation programs and Concord Crew.

Going into it, we knew there would be others, and soon it was clear that there were enough to make this a two-part thing.

As we said last week, this (and its predecessor) should only be thought of as a starting point to your child’s summer of fun.

Concord YMCA

The Concord Family YMCA has many options for summer camp depending on your child’s age and how much you want them to be out of the house this summer.

Camp Mowkawogan is for students who have completed grades 1 through 8 and is held at Camp Spaulding, although pickup and drop-off will be conducted at Abbot-Downing School (152 South St.)

Squeaky Sneakers is for children who have completed kindergarten and is held at the Child Development Center, 44 Warren St. The camp runs 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Beginning June 19 (that’s this coming Monday), the next 10 weeks will be filled with themed weeks and lots of fun.

Campers can spend two days a week, three days a week, the entire week or the entire summer. It’s up to you to decide what is best for the family.

The first week is all about sports, followed by World In A Day and Party in the USA weeks. You can also take part in superhero and villain week, Disney, Star Wars, Color Wars and much more.

At Camp Mowkawogan, campers can choose from a variety of activities to try, like archery, gardening, Navy Seals training, improv and comic book making – along with a ton of other options.

There’s a one-time $30 registration fee per child. Cost for YMCA members is $150 per week, $125 for three days (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) and $110 for two days (Tuesday and Thursday). For non-members, those prices increase $15. Financial aid is available.

There’s also the LIT (Leader In Training) for students who have completed grades 9 and 10, and the CIT Program, which is available once you have completed the LIT program from a prior summer.

For registration, payment or financial assistance information, contact Sarah Harrington at sharrington@concordymca.org. For camp programming, contact Summer Camp Director Amanda Newton at 228-9622, ext. 158 or anewton@concordymca.org.

Beaver Meadow

Introduce your children to the game of golf with junior camps at Beaver Meadow.

There are three weeks available – July 11​-13, July 18-20 and Aug. 8-10 – with sessions from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

For more details, call the pro shop at 228-8954 or visit beavermeadowgolfcourse.com.

Music School

The Concord Community Music School is offering a pair of camps for the music lovers in your life.

Summer Jam Camp will be held July 10-14 for students in grades 5 through 12 taught by faculty members David Tonkin, Scott Solsky and Tim Gilmore.

Join forces with fellow instrumentalists and singers for a week of jamming in music of many styles, including jazz, rock and blues. You’ll even go home with a CD you made in the recording studio.

Creative Arts Camp is July 17-21 and July 24-28 for kids in grades 1 through 6.

Maria Isaak, Heather Oberheim and Somayeh Kashi, members of the music school faculty, will fill your days with music, movement, visual art activities and indoor and outdoor games.

For more information, visit ccmusicschool.org.

Bonner Basketball

Everyone’s favorite NBA player from Concord is once again hosting his b-ball camp.

The camp runs June 26-30 and there are two options available, depending on how old your little superstar is.

Players in grades 3 through 8 will be at Rundlett Middle School, and those in grades 9 to 12 will be participate in the camp at Christa McAuliffe School.

Cost is $225 for the week and more info can be found at bonnercamp.com.

Others

Kimball Jenkins offers a wide array of art camps throughout the summer.

There’s some availability for the Concord Regional Technical Center’s seventh annual summer camp (July 10-14).

And Let Go Young Mind has a pair of weeklong camps in Concord (June 26-30 and July 24-28) with structured day programs where kids can experiment with Lego builds, learn the basics of design and engineering and have a blast.

For more info on the other camps we highlighted in the Summer Guide, visit theconcordinsider.com/ 2017/06/06/calling-all-kids-there-are-loads-of-summer-camp-options-around-here.

Related Posts