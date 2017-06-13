Kimball Park pool is all shiny and new

The Kimball Park pool is almost ready after a renovation project that will make it all shiny and new for this year's summer swim season. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

If it wasn’t apparent before, this most recent heat wave has made it official: summer is finally here.

And what better way to kick off another warm season than a dip in a pool?

On Thursday, there will be a grand unveiling of the recently completed Kimball Park pool, with work done by none other than the General Services Department.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Jim Bouley and Councilor Jennifer Kretovic will be held at 5:30 p.m. Following the ceremony, the Concord Parks & Recreation Department will hold a pool reopening until 7:30 p.m.

Concord and Penacook residents must bring ID for free entry.

The pool will then close after the event until pool season officially starts on Saturday, when all seven of the city pools will open for the season beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Pools are located at: Garrison Park (31 Hutchins St.), Keach Park (2 Newton Ave.), Merrill Park (25 Eastman St.), Rolfe Park (79 Community Drive, Penacook), Rollins Park (33 Bow St.), White Park (1 White St.) and Kimball Park (171 N. State St.).

For hours, visit facebook.com/ConcordParknRecDept.

Insider staff

