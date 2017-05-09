GSM to feature tributes to Bruce Springsteen

Don't miss the Bruce Springsteen tribute night at the next installment of Granite State of Mind at NEC Concord on Saturday.(Courtesy of Rob Azevedo)

Fans of The Boss will want to take note – NEC Concord’s next installment of Granite State of Mind will be a tribute to Bruce Springsteen and all of his blue-collar charm.

This Saturday, the little campus on North Main Street will turn into E Street, if you will, as some of the rocker’s biggest hits will be played by musicians from the community.

The free show starts at 5:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5 – and for a show like this, you might want to get there early.

Here’s the lineup:

Rippin’ E Brakes: “Cover Me,” “I’m On Fire” and “Hungry Heart”

Opined Few: “Atlantic City”

Kim Riley: “Born to Run,” “Growing Up” and “Because the Night”

Don Bartenstein: “Sandy”

Steve Lamb: “Thunder Road,” “Darkness on the Edge of Town” and “The River”

Miketon Graton: “Stolen Car,” “Used Cars” and “Lost in the Flood”

Jack Bopp: “41 Shots” and “Land of Hopes and Dreams”

Keith Sanders: “Dancing in the Dark”

Erik Ray: “Racing in the Streets”

Josh Chambers: “The Ghost of Tom Joad”

Insider staff

Related Posts