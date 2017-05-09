GSM to feature tributes to Bruce Springsteen

Fans of The Boss will want to take note – NEC Concord’s next installment of Granite State of Mind will be a tribute to Bruce Springsteen and all of his blue-collar charm.
This Saturday, the little campus on North Main Street will turn into E Street, if you will, as some of the rocker’s biggest hits will be played by musicians from the community.
The free show starts at 5:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5 – and for a show like this, you might want to get there early.
Here’s the lineup:
Rippin’ E Brakes: “Cover Me,” “I’m On Fire” and “Hungry Heart”
Opined Few: “Atlantic City”
Kim Riley: “Born to Run,” “Growing Up” and “Because the Night”
Don Bartenstein: “Sandy”
Steve Lamb: “Thunder Road,” “Darkness on the Edge of Town” and “The River”
Miketon Graton: “Stolen Car,” “Used Cars” and “Lost in the Flood”
Jack Bopp: “41 Shots” and “Land of Hopes and Dreams”
Keith Sanders: “Dancing in the Dark”
Erik Ray: “Racing in the Streets”
Josh Chambers: “The Ghost of Tom Joad”
Insider staff
May 12, 2017
Y”all better come out! This is gonna be a great show for a tribute to the Boss!!!