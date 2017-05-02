Attention all ladies: It’s Mom Prom season

Just look at all the fun you could have at this year’s Concord Mom Prom. Not only will there be a photo booth (above), but dancing, food and tons of fun with the girls.

We can only imagine this time of year can be a little hard for all you moms of high school aged daughters out there.

As your little girl picks out her prom dress, is asked in some elaborate way by the boy next door and makes plans for a big night out, it probably makes you a bit nostalgic for your high school days.

We all know we can’t go back in time to relive those moments, but who says that mean you can’t go to the prom?

Because the fifth annual Concord Mom Prom is your golden opportunity, and will be held at the Grappone Conference Center on Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

This is a ladies only event, and you don’t actually have to be a mom to go – just over the age of 18. So, sorry guys you’ll have to wait until someone creates the Dad Prom before you can go back to the days when you ruled high school.

The theme of this year’s Mom Prom is “Dancing Through the Decades,” so get ready to hit the dance floor all night long because much like the high school shindigs, there will be a DJ spinning records all night long – or pushing play on a computer.

Now ladies, if you haven’t bought your tickets yet, it might be a good idea to do so before the night of. Word on the street is that ticket sales have been really good and this is shaping up to be the biggest and best mom prom ever – at least in Concord. There might be tickets at the door, but no guarantees.

And once you get your ticket, it’s time to figure out what to wear. There’s really so many different ways you can go for this all-important outfit. Over the years, some ladies have gone for the tackiest thing they could find. Others have unearthered their old prom dress, a bridesmaid dress or even a wedding dress. There are ladies who show up in brand new cocktail dresses or others go the thrift shop route. We were even told that there have been ladies who show up wearing disco style body-suits. So as you can see, you can basically wear anything, within reason, of course.

Tickets cost $46 each and include a delectable selections of appetizers, full use of a photo booth to take all kinds of zany pictures with friends or complete strangers, all the dancing your feet can handle, prizes and raffles.

Each year, Concord Mom Prom chooses a charity that will benefit from the event. Through the first four years, the event has donated more than $22,000 to organizations like Families in Transition, The Friends Program and Capital City 21st Century Community Learning Center. This year, the mom prom proceeds will support children’s emergency behavioral health services through Concord Hospital Trust. It will help with wrap around services for kids experiencing a behavioral crisis, which includes basic pediatric behavioral health training for clinicians to care for this new population; materials such as workbooks and therapeutic arts and activities supplies for children receiving services; clothing as many children come with only the clothing they are wearing (their length of stay could be anywhere from one to 28 days); and gas gift cards for assistance with transportation to designated receiving facilities, for both patients and parents.

For more info, visit concordmomprom.com. Tickets are available online and at OutFITter’s Thrift Store Boutique, 20 S. Main St. (cash and check only).

If you can’t make it but want to donate, visit concordmomprom.com/ make-a-contribution.html.

