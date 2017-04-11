From the Crowd: What happens when the robots take over?

There are three performances left in Late Bloomer Productions's R.U.R.–Rossum's Universal Robots at Hatbox Theatre. There are three performances left in Late Bloomer Productions's R.U.R.–Rossum's Universal Robots at Hatbox Theatre. There are three performances left in Late Bloomer Productions's R.U.R.–Rossum's Universal Robots at Hatbox Theatre. There are three performances left in Late Bloomer Productions's R.U.R.–Rossum's Universal Robots at Hatbox Theatre. There are three performances left in Late Bloomer Productions's R.U.R.–Rossum's Universal Robots at Hatbox Theatre. There are three performances left in Late Bloomer Productions's R.U.R.–Rossum's Universal Robots at Hatbox Theatre. There are three performances left in Late Bloomer Productions's R.U.R.–Rossum's Universal Robots at Hatbox Theatre. There are three performances left in Late Bloomer Productions's R.U.R.–Rossum's Universal Robots at Hatbox Theatre. There are three performances left in Late Bloomer Productions's R.U.R.–Rossum's Universal Robots at Hatbox Theatre.

Imagine a life where robots did all the work.

No longer did humans have to man the factories, serve as secretaries or really do just about anything.

Thanks to the isolated island factory of Rossum’s Universal Robots, the world is being populated with thousands of new robots by the day. With robots leading the workforce at a productivity rate of 2 times that of a human, there isn’t much need for humans in the workforce. And, in turn, the cost of production is way down.

It is working toward a return to “paradise,” where there is no poverty, no dirty jobs to do – it is going to be a glorious new world.

Or is it?

You’ll have to check out the latest show to take over the Hatbox Theatre stage: R.U.R.–Rossum’s Universal Robots to see.

Because, you see, there is one big problem: Not everyone thinks that the robots are a good idea, including Helena Glory.

Glory is a member of the League of Humanity and the daughter of a very prominent leader of an industrial power, and believes the robots are being treated unfairly. During a trip to Rossum’s factory, she wants to free the robots.

That’s where Rossum’s General Manager Henry Domin and his team explains that the robots have no feelings, no soul and no interests. They are merely robots – although not in the sense that we’ve come to think of robots.

These robots aren’t made of metal and wires, but rather look like humans and were made after old man Rossum found a chemical on the island (many years before) that allowed to create what was essentially a basic form of humans. That is after attempting to make a dog and an actual human, and failing miserably.

Soon, Glory is convinced that the League of Humanity’s stance on the robots is a waste of time, and begins to come around on the reason behind the robots.

Fast forward 10 years (Act II) and things have changed around the world. How, might you ask? Well, this is where the Late Bloomer Productions performance of Karel Capek’s 1920 science fiction play starts to take a turn.

But you’re going to have to go and check out the final weekend of shows to see what happens.

Dan Scheys (who we saw in 2 Across, the first-ever production at Hatbox Theatre) stars in the show as Domin, with Tess Hodges playing the role of Glory.

The chemistry between the two is undeniable and the acting is superb, but the supporting cast is what truly makes this a show worth seeing. Ray Dudley is passionate in his role as Alquist, clerk of the works for Rossum’s, while Eric Stanley’s portrayal of Dr. Gall, head of the physiological department, draws you further into the story.

Andrew Burke plays the role of two robots: first as Marius and later as Radius. And yes, he actually makes you believe that he’s a robot.

The show lasts a little over two hours, including an intermission. There are three performances remaining – Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $16.50 for adults and $13.50 for students and seniors.

Visit hatboxnh.com for more.

