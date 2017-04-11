Around Town: We never know what we’ll find when out and about

By Insider Staff - Apr 11, 2017 |
We always thought a hood was an important piece of an automobile – you know, to keep safe all those vital parts that make a car drive. But apparently that’s not the case – at least for this Geo Prizm we saw on a rainy day last week. Maybe you see cars without hoods quite often, but this might be the first one we’ve seen – outside of the movies.
