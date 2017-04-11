Here’s what we want in our Easter basket

Of course we want beer in our Easter basket! We stopped by Local Baskit to check out the selection, and we found some Love Me Long Time from Throwback Brewery in Portsmouth and some Stoutella, a Nutella-flavored stout, by Knee Deep Brewing in California. (JON BODELL / Insider staff)

The go-to last-minute gift for any occasion that has the highest potential for complicating friendships: scratch tickets. They're always popular gifts, but what happens when, sooner or later, you give your in-law a ticket that wins a million bucks? That's a problem we'd love to be on the receiving end of. (JON BODELL / Insider staff)

Now that it's finally warming up, we're already starting to think about the pool. But we won't want to get too wet, so we found this excellent pizza slice pool float at Dick's Sporting Goods, of all places. If we found seven friends who also had them, we could make one, big floating pool pizza! Doesn't get more Easter than that. (JON BODELL / Insider staff)

While poking around Dick's Sporting Goods, these TaylorMade M1 series drivers caught our attention. And at only $499.99 each, we decided to go for it so we can start setting records at Beaver Meadow (record-worst scores, that is). (JON BODELL / Insider staff)

If we're going to be going golfing, we'll need some tees. We found this pack of Red Sox tees at Dick's Sporting Goods for a considerably cheaper price than the clubs. (JON BODELL / Insider staff)

Candy in your Easter basket is great and all, but we're pretty macho over here and we prefer to only eat meat. That's why we were excited to find quite a selection of bacon jerky at one of our old haunts, Ocean State Job Lot. (JON BODELL / Insider staff)

