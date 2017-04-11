Concord Reads is coming to a close

Now in its 15th year, Concord Reads is a pretty big deal.

It was started by a group of residents – who partnered with the Concord Public Library – to encourage citizens of all ages and backgrounds to read and discuss the themes and ideas in the same book.

Since early February, the library has been hosting movie screenings, discussions and even a trivia night that all have a connection with this year’s book of choice, Adrift: 76 Days Lost at Sea by Steven Callahan, and the theme: Survival at Sea. There was even an event where you could learn how to tie boating knots.

And as the list of events starts to come to a close, we figured this would be a great time to remind you of the final few installments that are coming up. Don’t worry, no need to thank us.

On Thursday, author Michael Tougias will be at the library at 6 p.m. discussing his book, Fatal Forecast. The book is another story of survival at sea involving a pair of fishing boats that left Cape Cod under the assumption of clear weather only to be caught in a terrible storm.

The final film in the Survival at Sea Film Festival will feature The Finest Hours at 3 p.m. on Friday. The film series has also included Life of Pi, Finding Dory, Swiss Family Robinson, In the Heart of the Sea and The Perfect Storm.

And to cap off Concord Reads, Callahan himself will be at Red River Theatres on April 20 at 7 p.m. to discuss his story to survive 76 days alone at sea.

Callahan, a sailor and naval architect who lives in Maine, had set off from the Canary Islands and was headed across the Atlantic to the Caribbean when his 21-foot sloop, Napoleon Solo, was destroyed by heavy storms. With few supplies in an inflatable raft, Callahan began a journey that covered more than 1,800 miles before he was found by passing fishermen.

Callahan will take questions from the audience, and just think of the questions you could ask.

The event is free and open to the public. All you have to do is show up and grab a seat.

Insider staff

Related Posts