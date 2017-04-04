We finally got to see sap turned into syrup

Wilber pours fresh syrup through the pre-filter. Since Mother Nature didn't exactly cooperate with our idea for a maple syrup issue, we stopped by Mapletree Farm last week to actually see the sweet stuff being made. You need that fire rip-roaring to get the sap boiling. It’s always a good sign when you see steam billowing from a sugar house. Since Mother Nature didn't exactly cooperate with our idea for a maple syrup issue, we stopped by Mapletree Farm last week to actually see the sweet stuff being made. Since Mother Nature didn't exactly cooperate with our idea for a maple syrup issue, we stopped by Mapletree Farm last week to actually see the sweet stuff being made.

Since Mother Nature didn’t exactly cooperate with all of our ideas for the Maple Issue, we weren’t able to show you the actual process of turning sap into maple syrup. So when Mapletree Farm owner Dean Wilber informed us he had gathered about 1,000 gallons of sap to boil one day last week, you bet we were going to stop by and check it out. After putting all that sap through his reverse osmosis machine, Wilber had 300 gallons of concentrated sap, which turned into a little more than 20 gallons.

Related Posts