There’s great music in Concord every week

Trunk O Funk will play at True Brew Barista on April 14. And you’re not going to want to miss any of the action. Above: Tristan Omand will play NEC Concord on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Right: The Akwaaba Traditional Drum and Dance Ensemble are at the music school next Thursday. The Akwaaba Traditional Drum and Dance Ensemble will play at the music school next Thursday.

Since a good chunk of this issue is about getting you pumped up for live music, we figured this would be as good a place as any to tell you about what’s coming up.

Concord is home to many great venues, from small settings for a low-key acoustic set, to ones that can accommodate hundreds and hundreds of people complete with some pretty rocking sound equipment.

And just like there’s a spot in town that will meet whatever type of show you’re looking for, the variety of acts is sure to have something to quench all your live musical thirsts.

As you’ll soon learn there’s lots of opportunities to hear some music this week, and we figured while we’re at it, we might as well help plan the rest of your month – at least when it comes to hearing some tunes.

In addition to The Youngest Sun at True Brew and the Concord Community Music School’s Musicians of Wall Street (read about them later in the issue), we’ve got a long list of acts to check out before the calendar switches to May.

Chris O’Neil will take part in Solo Saturdays at True Brew this week. There’s no cover for the solo shows and expect to be ready for music at 8 p.m.

On the same night, Blue Light Rain will play Penuche’s starting at 9 p.m. with a $3 cover.

At Area 23, Anna Madsen and others will take the stage on Friday at 8 p.m., while raising money to help fund her upcoming U.K. tour for her new album.

Pit Road Lounge has back to back nights of music with Done By 9 on Friday and Exit 21 on Saturday. Both sets will run from 8 p.m. to midnight.

On Wednesday, the Concord City Auditorium will be home to Symphony New Hampshire and its performance of Smetana and Dvorak. Tickets range from $18 to $49.

The big name this week at Hermanos is Rob Wolfe on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., followed by State Street Combo on Monday.

Now that we’ve gone through what to anticipate for your week, here’s a run down of what we found coming up for the rest of April.

While we tried to get our hands on every bit of information that we could, surprise shows or last minute additions to the lineup could add even more to this.

So keep an eye out for additional info. We wouldn’t want you to miss a minute of the action.

Area 23

This Saturday, get down with the sounds of R&B Dignity starting at about 8.

For Earth Day, the Area will host four musical acts on April 22, starting at 2 p.m. If the weather is nice, things will begin outside. Yay for spring!

Supernothing returns to Area 23 on April 29 for a 9 p.m. show.

The Audi

On April 12 at 7:30 p.m., Southern Rail will put on a free Walker Lecture Series musical event. It’s going to be a bluegrass hoedown as the banjo/mandolin/guitar ‘pickers’ celebrate their 12th recording.

The Concord Community Concerts’ 86th season ends on a high note on April 22 at 7:30 p.m. with the String Orchestra of NYC.

Music at the Audi continues on April 28 at 7:30 p.m. with another Walker Lecture event with Diamond and Abatelli with Kim Jennings.

Capitol Center for the Arts

On April 20, Squirrel Nut Zippers and Ozomatli will take the Cap Center stage for a 7:30 p.m. show.

Chamber orchestra Les Violons du Roy is next up in the free William H. Gile Concert Series on April 27.

The next day, April 28, Home Free, the country a cappella band who won season four of NBC’s The Sing-Off, come to Cap Center. As of last week, only a few tickets remained so you want to check the website soon.

Also check ccanh.com for ticket prices.

True Brew

Friday Nights at True Brew includes music from 9 p.m. to midnight, and will cost you a small cover that supports the band. Trunk O Funk is scheduled for April 14, while Laid to Dust and The Rippin’ E Brakes follow on April 21. The month closes out with Dressed for the Occasion on April 28.

Like we mentioned before Solo Saturdays are a little more mellow with solo musicians, and run from 8 to 10 p.m. with no cover. Chris Torrey is on tap for April 15, and The Honey Creepers perform April 22.

The Nooch is well known for its music scene, and are always putting out some great bands on Thursday and Saturday nights.

Unfortunately, we weren’t able to connect with the good folks over there, so we couldn’t find anything past this Saturday’s Blue Light Rain listing. But check out their Facebook page, facebook.com/penuches. concord for upcoming shows.

Hatbox Theatre

Known more for its live performances, Hatbox dabbles in the musical world from time to time and will host the music ensemble, 7oddSeven that draws inspiration from world music, jazz and rock, while artfully navigating total group improvisation on April 22.

Hermanos

The local hot spot for some great Mexican food is also well known for its great live jazz lineup.

Hermanos has live music six nights a week and there’s never a cover charge.

Kid Pinky Kombo takes the stage on April 18, and fan favorite Mike Morris is on tap for April 27.

Pit Road Lounge

Bands play from 8 p.m. to midnight at Pit Road Lounge and have they got a full slate for the month. Wooden Nickels will play April 14, followed by Bad Medicine on April 15. Stuck In Time and Dirty Looks take the stage on April 21 and 22, while Midnight Crisis (April 28) and Ripple Effect (April 29) close out the month’s performances.

Music School

On April 13, the Akwaaba Traditional African Drum and Dance Ensemble will present a concert titled “Songs and Dances from West Africa,” as part of the Bach’s Lunch Series. The ensemble brings together a group of friends who have been drumming and dancing together for many years. The program is free, and takes place from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m.

On April 22, the Songweavers Women’s Community Chorus will present its spring concert at South Congregational Church at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors.

NEC

Tristan Omand returns to NEC Concord for a show this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and you might want to get there early because Omand is quite popular in these parts and the show is free.

