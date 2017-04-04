The Youngest Sun to rock True Brew on Friday

From left: Rory Hurley, Ethan McBrien and Duncan Pelletier of The Youngest Sun will perform a show at True Brew Barista on Friday. (Courtesy of Ben Conant)

Music fans in the capital region have become familiar with True Brew Barista over the past few years. It’s that hip coffee shop in Bicentennial Square that turns into a music venue with a cool vibe at night, and all of the musical acts featured are always top notch.

And though you’re probably familiar with the venue, you might not know much about The Youngest Sun, the band set to play there this Friday night.

The guys in The Youngest Sun call Peterborough their home base, and this will be (they think) their first “real” show in Concord – bassist and singer Ethan McBrien said he’s played a couple house parties in and around Concord before, but this will likely be the group’s first show at an actual performance venue. And what a venue to start off with.

True Brew prides itself on hosting musicians who write and perform all their own work. In fact, it’s a policy – all originals, all the time. The Youngest Sun need not worry, as this band is chock full of original material that has broad appeal.

“I’d say we’re a rock band,” McBrien said, “but it’s a blending of genres. There’s some funk stuff, some Americana, I’d like to think.”

We haven’t seen this band before, but we checked out some of their work online (theyoungestsun.com, theyoungestsun.bandcamp.com) and determined that McBrien summed up the band’s sound pretty accurately. It’s rockish without being really heavy, and there’s definitely some funky grooving going on in a lot of the tracks. It’s a sound that, to us, seems pretty accessible to the masses.

“It pulls from a bunch of different influences,” McBrien said of the band’s sound. “The Band, Grateful Dead, plus some folksier stuff – we’re rock-based but funky, and we try to be a little rootsy, too.”

Speaking of roots, this band has deep ones. In 2007, friends Jordan Cusano, Rory Hurley and McBrien, who all went to high school together, started hacking around with some music for fun. It didn’t take long for the guys to realize that they had something, and they’ve been playing together ever since, even adding Duncan Pelletier (also a good friend) on keys and vocals a few years back.

“We’re friends, first and foremost,” McBrien said.

And although they’re all friends who love to hang out and have a good time together, everyone is focused on music, too.

“We’re really passionate about continuing to write and record music,” McBrien said. The group is currently working on a new album, which doesn’t yet have a name, and each band member is also working on some kind of project on the side. “So many recording projects,” McBrien said.

There are other performances on the horizon, too.

It’s still a few months out, but Market Days is one of the signature events Concord puts on every year, and The Youngest Sun will be part of the festivities this summer.

“We’re looking to play more in Concord and excited to be in the capital,” McBrien said.

We’ll fill you in on Market Days in greater detail when that event gets closer.

In the meantime, get out to True Brew this Friday night (music should start some time between 8 and 9) and get a sample of The Youngest Sun for yourself. Bring a few bucks to pay for a small cover charge, which goes to support the artists.

