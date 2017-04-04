Red River has 3 can’t-miss events next week

If you’re feeling that movie-going itch, fear not – Red River Theatres, your local nonprofit cinema, has a nice little package of events coming up next week.

These aren’t just typical movie showings. Each of the following events will include something to go along with watching the movies, such as a discussion or special presentation after the film. Two of the events will be pretty serious in nature, so just be advised.

I Am Jane Doe

The first event is a screening of I Am Jane Doe, presented by the Crisis Center of Central New Hampshire, next Tuesday, April 11.

Documentarian Mary Mazzio met several women and girls who survived the sex trafficking industry. One thing that surprised her was how many of them were willing to go on camera to share their stories.

The epic battle that several American mothers are waging on behalf of their middle-school daughters, victims of sex trafficking on Backpage.com, the adult classifieds section that for years was part of the iconic Village Voice.

This documentary follows the journey of these young girls and their mothers in real time as they run headlong into a collision course not only with Backpage but with judges, powerful corporations, special interest groups and an outdated internet freedom law that has been interpreted by federal judges to protect websites from any responsibility for hosting ads which sell underage girls.

I Am Jane Doe is a gut-wrenching human story and fresh look at a social and legal issue that affects every community in America.

The event goes from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and tickets are $20. For more information, contact Karen McNamara at karen@cccnh.com or 545-5578.

Reel Paddling Film Festival

Once you’ve taken in that eye-opening documentary about a serious problem in the world, decompress a little with a festival that’s just about fun.

Since 2006, the Reel Paddling Film Festival World Tour has been showcasing the very best paddling films, and it’s coming to Red River on April 12.

Drop by and check out this year’s best paddling films. You’ll be inspired to explore rivers, lakes and oceans, push extremes, embrace the paddling lifestyle and appreciate the wild places.

The event, which is sponsored by New Hampshire Fish and Game, the Northern Forest Canoe Trail and the Contoocook River Canoe Company, begins at 7 p.m. and includes a live raffle. And feel free to show up early to socialize at this reunion of Concord-area paddlers – you know you want to.

Tickets are $12 online (redrivertheatres.org), $15 at the door. Students will get in for $10 with a valid student ID.

Being Mortal

We’re all human, and nobody is invincible.

That’s the main idea behind Being Mortal, which will be presented April 14 at 10 a.m., thanks to the Concord Regional VNA.

Being Mortal by Dr. Atul Gawande, a surgeon and writer, examines medicine’s limitations and failures in his own practice as well as others’ for people with life-threatening illnesses.

He discusses the importance of having meaningful conversations and to ensure to never sacrifice what matters most to people to live a good life – all the way to the very end.

The event is free, but due to limited space, registration is required – so don’t put this off.

To register, call 224-4093, ext. 5815, or visit crvna.org.

