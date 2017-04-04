Parks and Rec has a youth football program with former Patriots

Patriots alumni will give you all the tips and tricks of the pros at the Football For You Clinic at Memorial Field in May.

You’re probably still basking in the afterglow of the latest stunning Patriots Super Bowl victory, but before you know it, football season will be back in action.

Luckily, the Concord Parks and Recreation Department has a cool event on the docket meant to get your kids all pumped up and ready to go for the upcoming football season.

The Football For You Clinic – free and featuring former Patriots player Pete Brock, plus other Patriots alumni – will take place at Memorial Field on May 19 no matter the weather.

This is more of a football clinic, with real-life professionals – as well as Concord High Coach Eric Brown – running the drills. It takes place from 5:30 to 9 p.m., so participants will get to take Memorial Field under the lights.

Apart from Brock – who played for the Pats from 1976 to 1987 – there will be about five other former players, though the exact list is still being worked out. They will have five or six stations set up, each with a different focus. Kids will hit all stations, covering the range of all of the football positions in the process.

At the end, everybody gets a nice healthy meal, and there are some breakout sessions to learn about injuries, healthy eating and concussion awareness.

“It’s just a great program to get kids playing football in a noncontact environment,” Parks and Rec Director David Gill said. “They’re learning from the professionals, and it’s free,” he added.

The program is for boys and girls ages 9 to 14 of all experience levels, including none at all. Registration is strongly recommended (though nobody will be turned away at the gates) and can be done at patriotsalumni.com/football-for-you-new/ffy-concord-nh.

Space isn’t exactly limited – Memorial Field is pretty big – so organizers are hoping for about 400 participants this year after getting more than 200 last year.

For more info about either program, go to concordnh.gov or call 225-8690.

