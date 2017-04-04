From the Crowd: Matt Poirier, Andy Laliotis rocked Penuche’s last Thursday

Left: Matt Poirier serenades the Penuche’s crowd last Thursday night with a solo acoustic set. Right: Andy Laliotis (left) adds some electric funk to the mix while Poirier plays acoustic. Andy Laliotis (left) lays down the lead while Matt Poirier keeps the rhythm during a performance at Penuche's last Thursday.(JON BODELL / Insider staff)

If you need something to do on a Thursday night, Penuche’s always has some sort of musical act to make for an entertaining evening.

Last week, we stopped by to check out Concord music scene regulars Matt Poirier and Andy Laliotis.

You may have seen either or both of them at places like Hermanos, Market Days or Area 23, but we had actually never seen either of them until last Thursday.

Poirier stared things off with a solo acoustic mini set. My first impression was that he could really command the stage all by himself without being showy and ridiculous. He moved in time with the music with authority.

The first song was dark, and he used his hand to thump the body of the guitar to create percussion throughout the song. It felt like a chilling, foreboding country song.

The next song was more uplifting and bright, which provided a nice pick-me-up after the previous song. Then there was another triumphant number that sounded like an Eddie Vedder solo track.

Then Laliotis strapped on his electric guitar and jumped into the mix.

They started with a funky instrumental jam, led by Laliotis using a wah effect on the guitar – think of the intro to “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” or “Let’s Get It On.”

It was clear that these two had played together before, as their styles, though different, complemented each other nicely.

The act consists of two guitarists/singers and that’s it, so the two had to split duties – Poirier kept the rhythm with a combination of pinpoint timing and hitting the guitar with his hand to play percussion. He also added some impressive beat-boxing, which was unexpected from this country-ish, Americana-ish folksy duo.

They then played two songs with country and folk vibes – I was reminded of Neil Young. Each took turns on lead vocals, though Poirier did most of the singing on this night.

Next was a song with harmonizing vocals, which sounded nice and reminded me a lot of Eric Clapton’s “Lay Down Sally.”

Sure enough, they played the Clapton track at the end, with Laliotis on lead vocals.

If you like the sounds of Johnny Cash, Vedder, Young, The Eagles – or just good old-fashioned American music – you should check these guys out.

Poirier will be at the Rock ‘N Race on May 18, playing one set at 6 p.m. He’s also on the bill at Hermanos on May 27 and the Home-Grown Stage in Bicentennial Square during Market Days on June 23.

Laliotis’s Grateful Dead tribute band, Blue Light Rain, will be at Penuche’s this Saturday night.

For more, go to mattpoirier.com or find Blue Light Rain on Facebook.

Related Posts