Tasty Brews: Concord Craft Brewing makes some good IPAs

We stopped by Concord Craft Brewing Co. last week in honor of New Hampshire Craft Beer Week to try their N.H. House Session IPA and The Gov’nah, a double IPA.

With the idea of celebrating N.H. Craft Beer Week securely implanted in our brain, it only made sense to stop by one of Concord’s breweries to see what kind of new creations they had on tap. And since Lithermans Limited is planning a Saisonapalooza on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. that we’re thinking about going to , we made the short trip to Concord Craft Brewing Co. last week.

We saw on their website that they had a pair of IPAs that we had never tasted, and if you haven’t realized by now, IPAs are high on our list of beers we enjoy.

If you’ve never been to Concord Craft Brewing’s tap room, we should probably fill you in on a couple things. You can’t get a full pint there, because they can only serve 4-ounce tasters of all the beers on tap. Since we had tried the other four on draft, we stuck with the N.H. House Session IPA and The Gov’nah, a double IPA.

We understand that doesn’t translate to a lot of beer, but that’s okay, we were on the clock after all.

The N.H. House is 4.4 percent alcohol by volume, and while it had a nice hop flavor, it wasn’t going to overpower you.

It had great drinkability, was light and made us want to have another – which is why we bought a crowler to take home.

The Gov’nah was on the other side of the spectrum with an 8.6 ABV. But for a double IPA, it was not overly alcohol tasting, so it’s what we like to call dangerously smooth if you decide to buy a crowler or growler and have a couple.

And if neither of those fit your criteria for beer, Concord Craft Brewing unveiled a small batch dry-hopped pale ale and a hefeweizen last Friday for craft beer week. They’re also hosting a special day of cornhole in the brewery during Thursday’s tap room hours.

Tap room hours are Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 2 to 7 p.m.

