We found plenty of spring activities in Concord to keep you busy

You can test your stomach strength by riding one of these contraptions at the annual Kiwanis Spring Fair this May. (JON BODELL / Insider staff) You could be one of these runners at this year’s Rock ‘N Race.

We can all agree that spring can’t get here fast enough. Sure, daylight savings tells us it’s spring, as does the vernal equinox, but if you looked outside recently, there’s still snow on the ground and winter clothing is still required.

But, this is the spring guide, so obviously we want to think about sunny and warm days, flowers and all that good stuff you associate with the season.

That’s why we went in search of the best things to do within the city over the next couple months. We went for a mixture of indoor and outdoor events, because we all know how the weather can be around here in April and May, but rest assure, you’ll have fun no matter what you choose.

Eggstravagnza

Date: April 7-9

Location: Bektash Shrine Center

Info: yourconcordtv.org/ projects/easter-eggstravaganza

Easter may not be until the following Sunday, but you’re not going to want to miss the second annual Easter Eggstravaganza, put on by ConcordTV.

The Bektash Shrine Center will be filled to the brim with loads of themed baskets you can win, along with gifts, raffles and silent auction items. There will be games for the kids to play, live entertainment to enjoy and yummy food to eat. You can even visit with the Easter Bunny, and enjoy the coloring contest entrants.

The Easter Eggstravaganza will be held April 7, 3 to 8 p.m., April 8, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and April 9, noon to 5 p.m. Cost is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and children 12 and under are free.

Egg hunt

Date: April 15

Location: Keach Park

Info: 496-2917

Speaking of Easter, the Concord Grange is putting on an egg hunt this year, the day before the Easter Bunny drops off your basket.

Children, ages 4 to 9, will run around Keach Park, beginning at 11 a.m., looking for the 5,000 eggs that will be hidden. The hunt will be divided into age groups of ages 4 to 5; 6 to 7; and 8 to 9. Children must bring their own container to put their found eggs in – as well as an adult over the age of 18.

Wild N.H. Day

Date: April 29

Location: N.H. Fish and Game Department

Info: wildlife.state.nh.us/ events/dwnh.html

Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is a great way for the family to explore and learn all about New Hampshire’s wildlife and the great outdoors.

There will be educational exhibits, live animals, big fish and trained falcons. You’ll even be able to see retriever dogs in action. Try your hand at archery, casting, fly-tying and BB gun shooting. And of course, there will be lots of craft activities for the kiddos.

Wild N.H. Day runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Capital Arts Fest

Date: May 6

Location: Concord

Info: concordnhchamber.com.

For one day this May, Concord will celebrate its cultural vibrance with a full-day dedicated to the arts. There will be free performances by Squonk Opera out of Pittsburgh on City Plaza, the Big Bicycle Project will be up and running, and tours of the State House and N.H. Historical Society will be taking place.

The local art galleries will open their doors for you to appreciate the work of local artists, the Community Players of Concord will perform at the Audi, while there will be a musical feel to the city with performances at the Concord Community Music School, the Capitol Center for the Arts and the Concord Chorale at South Church.

And it’s happening all day. Keep posted for more info.

Farmers Market

Date: May 6

Location: Capitol Street

Info: concordfarmersmarket.com

In conjunction with the Capital Arts Fest, the Concord Farmers Market will open for the season on the first Saturday in May.

Soon, you’ll be able to grab all those fresh fruits and veggies from the familiar faces you enjoy seeing each Saturday during the summer months – that is if you weren’t a frequenter of the Indoor Market at Cole Gardens.

The market will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and it won’t just be fruits and veggies. Don’t forget about the breads, other baked goods, meat, dairy products and many other items you want to buy right from the source.

Seacoast Cat Show

Date: May 6-7

Location: Everett Arena

Info: seacoastcatclub.org

If you’re a lover of felines, the annual Seacoast Cat Club Show is a must-do for your spring. The two-day event features all things cats.

There are some well-socialzed cats that you can pet, and others that you can watch go through the judging process. And if you’re a fan of watching animals go through agility drills, there will be an entire ring set up for that.

And that’s just the beginning. But if you enjoy a good cat, you’re already hooked.

The event will be held May 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and May 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mom Prom

Date: May 12

Location: Grappone Center

Info: concordmomprom.com

Attention ladies, the annual Mom Prom is gearing up for another fun night out on the town.

For $46, you will be able to indulge in appetizers, have unlimited access to the photobooth, all the dancing you can handle and prizes. You can also reserve a 10-seat table for $100 for a spot to put all your stuff.

There will also be a cash bar.

Rock ‘N Race

Date: May 18

Location: Downtown Concord

Info: events.ch-trust.org

Spring is a time to get back out there and pound the pavement for many runners. And what better way than to run a 5K road race with hundreds of others, while raising money for a great cause.

Since the race began in 2003, more than $3.5 million has been raised for the Concord Hospital Payson Center for Cancer Care.

There will also be bands playing all along the course, so you can enjoy the sweet sounds of live music while burning the calories away.

Kiwanis Spring Fair

Date: May 18-21

Location: Everett Arena

Info: concordkiwanis.org

The annual fair is one of those things that if you’ve never been, you’re missing out.

It has rides, games and all that yummy food that you associate with your childhood fair – that probably isn’t all that good for you.

Much of the Everett Arena parking lot is shut down for the weekend, as people try to win prizes, whip through the air on an assortment of rides and enjoy the sweet smell of fried dough wafting through the spring air.

Sculpture Garden

Date: May 27

Location: Mill Brook Gallery

Info: themillbrookgallery.com

If you’ve never walked through the outdoor sculpture garden at Mill Brook Gallery, you’ve got to see it.

Entering it’s 20th season, the exhibit has featured boulders (not real ones) in trees, a wooly mammoth and a stick creation in the middle of a pond.

And in a couple months, you’ll be able to check out what will appear in this year’s show, which will be on display through mid-October.

There will also be an opening reception May 28, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Walk for Sight

Date: June 3

Location: Future In Sight

Info: futureinsight.org

The 14th annual Walk for Sight is the largest fundraiser of the year for Future In Sight (formerly the N.H. Association for the Blind).

It’s a little more than two miles, but your registration fee and any subsequent fundraising will greatly help those in the state dealing with visual impairment.

We know it’s quite a ways away, but it’s never too early to sign up. And if you register by May 1, you get a T-shirt.

