There’s a lot going on this spring within an hour from here, too

Get in on the Monster Jam madness in Manchester this spring. Stephen Deane (left) barks out, “Programs,” on the opening night of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats season in 2005.

As you’re all well aware, we’re pretty big fans of Concord. Our job (generally) prohibits us from ever leaving this fine city, and that’s just fine with us.

But we understand that not everybody has the same passion for the capital city as we do, and sometimes people just want to see what’s going on elsewhere.

That’s why we pulled together this list of some spring highlights going on within about an hour from Concord. We didn’t scour the entire state for this one, but we figured a sampling of fairly local events should keep you busy for a while.

N.H. Snowmobile Hill Climb Challenge

Date: April 1

Location: Pats Peak, Henniker

Info: patspeak.com/Events/NH-Snowmobile-Hill-Climb-Challenge.aspx

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines. The annual tradition of driving snowmobiles uphill as fast as possible continues at Pats Peak this year with another installment of the N.H. Snowmobile Hill Climb Challenge.

The goal is simple: be the fastest to the top. Beyond that, the point of the day will be to have fun.

Apart from the main event, there will be all kinds of other activities such as vintage oval racing, a vintage snowmobile show featuring some of the best restored sleds around, demo rides with Ski-Doo, Polaris and Arctic Cat – plus a beer garden and cafeteria. Then, there will be an awards ceremony at the end of the day (which begins at 6 a.m., so get some rest the night before).

Spectator admission is $15, with kids 5 and under getting in free. Vortex chairlift rides starting at 8 a.m. will be $10. A combo ticket including admission and lift ticket will be available for $23.

DRAFT Fest

Dates: April 2-8

Locations: Derry and Londonderry

Info: draftfestnh.com

There’s a new festival in the area all about independent film and beer, and it’s coming right up.

The mission of the DRAFT Fest is to highlight and celebrate independent film and local greater Derry craft beer, and it’s presented by New England Indie Fest and SNOB Film Festival.

At least 24 films will be screened in various locations across Derry and Londonderry over the course of the week, with all kinds of activities sprinkled in.

Monday through Friday, films will be shown at one of the local craft breweries. Each brewery screening will seat an intimate crowd of 30 to 50 people, and each film will be paired with a craft beer picked by the film and beer selection team and the head brewer.

Tickets start at $15 per day, and VIP passes are available. Be sure to go online for a full schedule of events, and go to draftfestnh.com/tickets for tickets.

Fisher Cats Opening Day

Date: April 6

Location: Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, Manchester

Info: nhfishercats.com

Nothing says spring quite like professional baseball being played. Ring in the new season by going to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats’ Opening Day when they take on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at 6:35 p.m.

Live music by the band By Request will play all during pregame (5 to 6 p.m.), and the first 2,500 fans through the gates will get a free schedule magnet to put on the fridge – never miss another Fisher Cats game again! Tickets start at a reasonable $12.

Oh yeah, and baseball will be played, too.

(Note: If you’re using an internet directions program, enter 169 S. Commercial St. as the physical address.

Granite Game Summit

Date: April 7 (9 a.m.) through 9 (5 p.m.)

Location: Courtyard Marriott, Nashua

Info: granitegamesummit.com

If you’re a serious gamer, this summit is for you.

Granite Game Summit is a three-day event focused on social, open board gaming in the Granite State.

Attendees are encouraged to bring games from their own collections to play, and there will be tables set up for storing and playing games.

The format will be to bring games – if you can – and set them up in a designated area. Then, take one of your games or someone else’s and find a group to sit down and play. It’s that simple.

If you need help finding a partner or learning some rules, there will be “Players Wanted” and “Teachers Wanted” tables set up to help people find matches.

One-day passes for any single day can be had for $25 plus $2.37 in fees. General Admission (early bird, sales end March 31) is $50 plus $3.74 in fees. Kids ages 10 and under are free. Get them all at granitegamesummit.com/buy-tickets.

N.H. Coin and Currency Expo

Dates: May 5 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and May 6 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Location: Radisson Hotel Center of N.H., Manchester

Info: nhcoinexpo.com

Coin fanatics will not want to miss the New Hampshire Coin and Currency Expo, the biggest coin-related event in the area that we’re aware of.

There will be all kinds of displays and demonstrations set up during the expo, and several experts will be on hand to give various talks. This will be a good chance for coin collectors and enthusiasts to share coin stories and photos and things of the like.

The highlight will be the Rare Coin and Currency Auction on May 5 from 6 to 9 p.m., but there’s plenty more, too. Just go to the website to see a full, detailed breakdown of the whole weekend, including a schedule of events and prices.

Date: May 6

Location: Canterbury Shaker Village

Info: shakers.org/may-6-heifer-parade-and-opening-day/

Celebrate the return of spring to the Canterbury Shaker Village pastures and Opening Day with a parade of heifers.

There will be Maypole dancing, food, outdoor barn dancing and make-your-own-head-wreath sessions, and May cards will be available throughout the day.

Heifer Parade activities will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the parade beginning about 11. Self-guided exhibits will be open, and guided tours will be available for $10 per person at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The village will be open until 5 p.m., and admission is free.

N.H. Soap Box Derby

Dates: May 6-7

Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon

Info: soapboxderby.org/new-hampshire.aspx

Every year since 1939, kids have been getting behind the wheels of homemade cars and zipping around like the dickens, emulating their favorite race drivers.

That tradition continues this year with the New Hampshire Soap Box Derby at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

There will be two races on May 6 (Saturday) and two on May 7 (check-in closes at 8 a.m. with the first heat starting at 9), and participants will accumulate ranking points for Region 10 to become eligible for the national championship races in Akron, Ohio, in July.

The Loudon event provides opportunities for boys and girls ages 7 to 20 to build and race in gravity-powered cars in a side-by-side competition.

There are many details regarding rules, restrictions and registration, so be sure to check the website or contact race director Dick Behan at 953-3086 with any questions.

Monster Jam

Dates: May 6-7

Location: SNHU Arena, Manchester

Info: monsterjam.com/en-US/events/manchester-nh-0

If you love deafening exhaust notes, dirt and mud flying everywhere and tires bigger than most road-going vehicles, you’ll definitely want to check out Monster Jam at the SNHU Arena this spring.

Monster truck fans will be delighted to learn that among some of the trucks and drivers will be: Max-D driven by Colton Eichelberger, El Toro Loco driven by Mark List, Scooby-Doo driven by Myranda Cozad, Great Clips Mohawk Warrior driven by Bryce Kenny, Monster Mutt Dalmatian driven by Cynthia Gauthier, NEA driven by Travis Groth, Zombie driven by Tyler Groth, plus more trucks and drivers yet to be announced.

There will be two shows May 6 – one at 1 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m. – and one May 7 (at 1 p.m.). Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased on the website. If you’re interested in group sales, call 644-5000, ext. 6008, or email groupsales@snhuarena.com.

N.H. Renaissance Faire

Dates: May 13-14, 20-21

Location: 9 Thorne Road, Kingston

Info: nhrenfaire.com

The New Hampshire Renaissance Faire is a family-friendly, educational, visual, theatrical and fantastical event held annually in Kingston. From historical knights to whimsical fairies, the fair brings together education and fun for the whole family. The merchants are mainly local artisans with an emphasis on handmade items including costumes, jewelry, pottery, herbals, weaponry and more. Some will even demonstrate their craft live for your enjoyment – just watch those weapons.

There will be many activities such as a free (donations encouraged) archery range, craft demonstrations, encampment demonstrations and a whole section dedicated to games, crafts and fun activities just for kids. You’ll even get the chance to learn how to bell-dance, if you’re up for it.

There’s so much to do, see, try and buy at the fair that your best bet would be to go online and read up on what’s going on, then plan around that.

