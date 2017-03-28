Adventure Shopping: Ocean State Job Lot is prepared for spring

Out with the snow shovels, in with the garden ones. (JON BODELL / Insider staff)

Once the snow finally melts, get outside and throw some of these long-distance flying rings around. The bright colors will help you find them after you inevitably get them caught in a tree. (JON BODELL / Insider staff)

Now that’s it’s officially spring – although it may not feel like it – we figured we’d stop by Ocean State Job Lot to see what kinds of spring things they had in stock. As you can see, we found plenty. Top left: Out with the snow shovels, in with the garden shovels. Top middle: There are dozens of roses waiting to be planted. Top right: For those roses, you’ll need some pots. Bottom left: Spruce up your yard with a fancy new patio set. Bottom middle: When the snow finally melts, get out and throw some flying rings around. Bottom right: There’s no better way to spend a nice spring afternoon than by playing some Wiffle Ball.

As sure a sign of spring as any, the Job Lot has dozens of ready-to-plant roses to choose from. (JON BODELL / Insider staff)

If you're already feeling that gardening itch, check out the massive selection of clay pots for sale at the Job Lot. You're bound to find the one you need. (JON BODELL / Insider staff)

If you're like us, you probably left your grill tools outside all winter. In that case, come down to the Job Lot and restock your grill cabinet with these brushes, spatulas and other accessories, all for just a few bucks. (JON BODELL / Insider staff)

Start spring off right with a new outdoor patio set. There are several options available at the Job Lot, but we really liked this natural wood set. (JON BODELL / Insider staff)