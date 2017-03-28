More schools are getting friendship benches

Jack Rich and his mom, Jean, make good use of the friendship bench at Bow Elementary School he bought for his senior project. Next week, seven more schools will get the colorful benches thanks to the Riches’ continued fundraising effort. Bow High senior Jack Rich poses with the kindness caterpillar at Bow Elementary that was created through positive notes following Rich's senior project to bring in a friendship bench. Bow High senior Jack Rich poses with the kindness caterpillar at Bow Elementary that was created through positive notes following Rich's senior project to bring in a friendship bench.

About six months ago, we introduced you to Bow High senior Jack Rich.

For his senior project, Rich raised almost $2,000 to purchase a friendship kit for Bow Elementary (which was his original goal) and a friendship bench for Dunbarton Elementary (because he collected so much extra money).

His mom, Jean, is the one who come across the website for Tiny Girl, Big Dream – the company who creates the kits – and showed it to Rich. And that’s how it all started.

Last fall, Tiny Girl, Big Dream founder Acacia Woodley came to speak at the schools for the dedication.

The benches are made out of colorful recycled plastic and are there to encourage students to sit down if they need a friend.

“There are kids that weren’t very kind at the high school and middle school, so I wanted to start early and create change,” Rich said.

They were the first two benches to be purchased for New Hampshire schools from the company, and thanks to Rich, many other students will also enjoy the benches. That’s because Rich didn’t stop collecting money when his senior project was through.

Along with his mom, Jean, the two partnered with a local nonprofit to continue the goal of bringing friendship benches to as many children in the state as possible.

“That’s what we’re going to work towards, our ultimate goal,” Rich said.

Throughout next week, the seven benches will be donated and dedicated to local schools. And Woodley will be in attendance for the unveilings.

“It’s so much more effective when she comes. She’s such an incredible motivational speaker,” Jean said.

Bow Memorial School and Celebrating Children Preschool in Bow will increase the town’s total to three friendship benches.

Concord will now be the proud owner of two benches at Rundlett Middle School and Beaver Meadow School.

And joining Dunbarton outside our coverage area will be Allenstown Elementary, Peter Woodbury School in Bedford and the Middle School at Parkside in Manchester.

“It’s surpassed my expectations,” Rich said.

The benches are being supported by a variety of sponsors, so each will have a personalized engraving.

Since Rich’s senior project has been done, he and his mom have raised about $10,000. And there’s no end in sight.

The mother and son team is still looking for more sponsors to help bring in benches to more schools around Concord and Bow, and beyond. Anything you give is tax deductible.

“We’re really pleased with how far we’ve come,” Jean said. “We’re excited to keep it going.”

Who knows, maybe the idea will catch on in other communities and there will be a colorful friendship bench revolution.

Really, can you think of a better project than one that helps create friends?

“That’s what Tiny Girl, Big Dream is all about,” Rich said.

For more info or to donate, contact Jean at jjbow2000@gmail.com.

