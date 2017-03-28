Look at all the fun you could be having this spring

Dancing around the maypole at the Canterbury Shaker Village is a big part of the celebrated return of spring.

Performances

A Kidsummer Night’s Dream

In the woods outside of Athens, the realms of humans and fairies collide! This musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream explodes in a joyous celebration of Shakespeare’s classic comedy. Kidsummer is full of mischief and mayhem, misunderstandings and magic potion mix-ups, as kings and queens, humble workers, fairies, parents and kids all chase their dreams. When: March 31-April 2. Time: 7:30 p.m. (Friday and Saturday), 2 p.m. (Sunday) Cost: $15. Where: Jean’s Playhouse, 34 Papermill Drive, Lincoln. More info: jeansplayhouse.com, 745-6032.

The Story of a Bad Boy

Thomas Bailey Aldrich’s classic story of a boy’s adventures in fictional Rivermouth (Portsmouth), N.H., come to life in Pontine’s production. With an innovative use of puppetry and projected images, Pontine Theatre’s Greg Gathers and Marguerite Mathews tell the autobiographical story of a lively boy and his companions in mid-19th century Portsmouth. When: March 31-April 9. Time: Varies. Cost: $24. Where: Strawbery Banke Museum, 14 Hancock St., Portsmouth. More info: pontine.org, 436-6660.

The Mystery of Edwin Drood

The audience takes over the show at The Mystery of Edwin Drood by the Abbey Players of Saint Anselm College. An unfinished work by Charles Dickens, The Mystery of Edwin Drood has no ending as set by the author, who died before his novel could be completed. In an entertaining twist, The Abbey Players will call on the audience at each performance to determine key plot points in this rollicking musical adaptation. When: March 31-April 1. Time: 7:30 p.m. Cost: $13-$15. Where: The Dana Center, Saint Anselm College, 100 Saint Anselm Drive, Manchester. More info: anselm.edu/dana, 641-7700.

New Hampshire Youth Band

The University of New Hampshire Department of Music presents the New Hampshire Youth Band, under the direction of Mark DeTurk and Eric Kobb. The New Hampshire Youth Band provides an enrichment experience to dedicated players of concert band instruments in middle school and high school, grades six to 12. When: April 5. Time: 7 p.m. Cost: Free. Where: Johnson Theatre Paul Creative Arts Center, 30 Academic Way, Durham. More info: 862-2404.

Smetana and Dvorak

Smetana, Dvorak and Martinu are champions of Eastern European music, known for their use of folk music and references to their cultures. This conncert is part of a multi-stop showcase for Symphony NH. When: April 7. Time: 8 p.m. Cost: Starting at $18; $10 students, children 5 to 15 are free. Where: Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St., Concord. More info: symphonynh.org, 595-9156.

The Snow Queen

Northeastern Ballet Theatre’s artistic director and former prima ballerina for Boston Ballet Company, Edra Toth, has created an original, brand-new ballet, The Snow Queen, which is based on the legendary fairy tale by the same name from which Disney’s Frozen was also based. When: April 8-9. Time: 7 p.m. (April 8), 2 p.m. (April 9). Cost: $20 for adults, $17.50 for students/seniors. Where: Oyster River High School, 55 Coe Drive, Durham. More info: northeasterballet.org, 834-8834.

Magic Tree House: Dinosaurs Before Dark Kids

One afternoon, siblings Jack and Annie discover a tree house full of books. Jack looks through a book about dinosaurs and wishes he could see one in real life. Adapted from the book of the same title by Mary Pope Osborne, Magic Tree House: Dinosaurs Before Dark KIDS is a fantasy adventure through time, performed by MoCo Arts students in grades two to six. Jack and Annie’s tree house transports them back in time to the ages of the dinosaurs, where the siblings courageously learn that things are not always what they seem. When: April 9. Time: 2, 4 p.m. Cost: $10. Where: MoCo Arts, 76 Railroad St., Keene. More info: moco.org, 357-2100.

UNH Opera Workshop

The UNH Opera Program will proudly present the quintessential American opera, Aaron Copland’s The Tender Land. There is no composer who devoted himself more to the subject of America than Copland. The Tender Land, his only opera, deeply and beautifully presents those elements that truly define American character; rugged individualism, hard work, family, dreams, brokenness, healing and a landscape broad and beautiful. When: April 14-15. Time: 8 p.m. Cost: Free. Where: Johnson Theatre Paul Creative Arts Center, 30 Academic Way, Durham. More info: 862-2404.

Laugh Out Loud Comedy Night

The Laugh Out Loud Comedy Show is a fundraiser for Kidworks Learning Center. The show headliner is Chris Monty. Tickets come with a dinner coupon for buy one dinner entrée and receive your second entrée of equal or lesser value at half price at certain local eateries. When: April 14. Time: 8:30 p.m. Cost: $25. Where: Church Landing, 281 Daniel Webster Hwy., Meredith. More info: kidworkslc.org, 279-6633.

Bread & Puppet Theatre

Pontine Theatre in partnership with the UNH Department of Theater presents Vermont’s Bread & Puppet Theater. Faust 3, a proletarian rumination on displacement, heaven and satisfaction in the tradition of Medieval Faust puppet shows and Goethe’s epic verse drama. When: April 25. Time: 7 p.m. Cost: $15, $ 9 students and seniors. Where: Johnson Theater, 30 Academic Way, Durham. More info: pontine.org, 436-6660.

Singin’ in the Rain Jr.

As the days of silent movies end with the premier of The Jazz Singer, Hollywood is frantic and studios are forced to change their movie-making rules to accommodate sound. In doing so, they leave silent pictures, and some of their stars, behind. Singin’ In the Rain Jr. is performed by MoCo Arts students in sixth through 12th grade, and includes some of the best-loved comedy routines, dance numbers and love songs ever written, including “Good Mornin’, ” “Make ‘em Laugh” and – of course – the show-stopping dance number “Singin’ in the Rain.” When: April 29-30. Time: 2 p.m. Cost: $20, $14 for youth and seniors. Where: 90 Wyman Way, Keene. More info: moco.org/performances/singin-in-the-rain-jr, 358-2168.

Other Desert Cities

The Community Players of Concord will put together a rousing rendition of Other Desert Cities this spring.

It’s Christmas Eve, 2004, and the Wyeth family gathers in Palm Springs, Calif. Parents Polly and Lyman were highly regarded in old Hollywood circles, and admired by Republicans for their service to the party and friendship with Ronald and Nancy Reagan.

Eldest daughter and promising novelist Brooke is home for the holidays, bearing her new manuscript — a memoir that exposes the personal lives and long-hidden secrets of this very private family. Brooke’s argument for, and her parents’ arguments against, publication shred the family’s Christmas Eve and threaten its very survival. This play was a Pulitzer and Tony Award nominee, deemed a “must-see” play! When: May 5-7. Time: Varies. Cost: $16/$14. Where: Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St., Concord. More info: communityplayersofconcord.org.

The Art of Dining

Cal and Ellen are the owners and sole staff of a small, elegant gourmet restaurant. Cal’s main preoccupation is paying back the $75,000 it cost to start it up, and that means packing in the customers. Chef Ellen is preoccupied with the food’s quality and stopping Cal from sampling the ingredients. The diners act out their own private dramas over dinner and their conversations are exquisite burlesques of contemporary attitudes. When: May 19-21. Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $15. Where: Jean’s Playhouse, 34 Papermill Drive, Lincoln. More info: jeansplayhouse.com, 745-6032.

Classes

Learn to Fly Fish

Members of Trout Unlimited will be our instructors, teaching about fly fishing equipment, fly-tying, sharing secret strategies and techniques, where fish live and how to read the water. For ages 9 and up. Advanced registration required. When: April 6. Time: 6 p.m. Cost: $5. Where: Amoskeag Fishways Visitors Center, 4 Fletcher St., Manchester. More info: 626-3474.

Friends Program Youth Mentoring Orientation

This session will equip you with information about Friends Youth Mentoring and introduce you to some best practices. This opportunity is for those who are considering stepping up and stepping in to help a needy child, as well as for those who are already on the path to becoming a youth mentor. Registration required. When: April 6. Time: 4:30 p.m.. Cost: Free. Where: Friends Program, 202 N. State St., Concord. More info: friendsprogram.org, 228-0108.

Hearth-Cooking Workshop

Strawbery Banke offers special hearth-cooking experiences in the 18th century Wheelwright House. The two-hour, hands-on workshops teach participants open-hearth cooking skills as they make and enjoy a traditional menu, served on redware pottery in the house dining room. Registration required. When: April 8 and 22. Time: 11 a.m. Cost: $65. Where: 14 Hancock St., Portsmouth. More info: 433-1110.

Fairs/Festivals

Holistic Health / Psychic Fair

Enjoy a day of relaxation and regeneration with amazing handmade jewelry, organic health products, chair massage, Reiki, tuning fork therapy, crystal bowls, psychic mediums, medical intuitive and more. The Bektash Shrine Center kitchen will be open for light food and beverages. All proceeds will be donated to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. When: April 1. Time: 10 a.m. Cost: Free admission. Where: Bektash Shrine, 289 Pembroke Road, Concord. More info: 540-7215.

Dixville Notch Music, Arts & Crafts Festival

Join us at Mohawk Falls for this new family-friendly event. Kick off your Memorial Day weekend in the North Country by listening to live performances, participating in arts and crafts workshops, watching demonstrations by talented artisans and craftspeople and browsing the vendor displays. When: May 27-28. Time: 9 a.m. Cost: Free admission. Where: 1478 Route 26, Colebrook. More info: dixvillenotchfestival.com, 237-1898.

Craft Fairs

Spring Craft Fair

The Woman’s Service Club of Windham is holding its fifth annual spring craft fair. More than 70 artisans will display a wide variety of handmade crafts, including art prints, mixed media, photography, jewelry, ceramics, unique “up-cycled” lawn art, bird houses, doll clothes, fabric arts and much more. When: April 8. Time: 9:30 a.m. Cost:Free admission. Where: Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road, Windham. More info: womansserviceclubof windham.org, 434-2244.

Spring Celebration & Fair

This vendor and craft fair will feature a gym, kids’ bingo, an egg hunt, raffles, concessions, crafts and more. When: April 15. Time: 9 a.m. Cost: Free. Where: 7 Old Bay Road, New Durham. More info: newdurhamparksandrecreation.com, 859-5666.

The Craftworker’s Guild Spring Fair

The Craftworker’s Guild Spring seasonal shop will include everything from seasonal decor to beautifully crafted jewelry and accessories. The guild has welcomed several new, juried artisans to its ever-growing membership. In total, nearly 80 craftspeople will be showcasing their talents at the seasonal shop. When: May 4-13. Time: 10 a.m. Cost: Free. Where: 5 Meetinghouse Road, Bedford. More info: sites.google.com/site/craftworkersguild, 472-5821.

Annual Mothers Day Weekend Craft Festival

The scenic Town Common in Hampton Falls will come alive with color, flavor and music for the eighth annual Mothers Day Weekend Craft Festival. Over 75 juried artisans from all over New England will display and sell their American-made works. When: May 13-14. Time: 10 a.m. Cost: Free. Where: 4 Lincoln Ave., Hampton Falls. More info: castleberryfairs.com, 332-2616.

East Coast Angels Spring Fling Craft Fair

Join the East Coast Angels Spring Fling Craft Fair at the Gas Light in Portsmouth.

There will be 25 crafters and vendors from all over New Hampshire. Free admission to shoppers. There will be raffles and the famous Gas Light Pizza for purchase, and all proceeds from table fees and raffles will benefit the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation. When: May 20. Time: 10 a.m. Cost: Free. Where: 64 Market St., Portsmouth. More info: 848-6605.

Apple Country Craft Fair

Juried crafters display artwork such as pottery, glass work, hand-painted wood, specialty foods, handmade jewelry, textiles and much more. There are more than 50 juried crafters set up. When: May 20. Time: 9:30 a.m. Cost: Free. Where: 3 Peabody Row, Londonderry. More info: 437-8333.

Memorial Weekend Craft Fair

Don’t miss this fabulous arts and crafts fair with over 70 exhibitors with a variety of arts and crafts. When: May 27. Time: 10 a.m. Cost: Free. Where: North Conway Community Center, 2784 White Mountain Highway, North Conway. More info: 528-4014.

Memorial Day Weekend Craft Festival

The Scenic Mill Falls Marketplace will once again come alive with color, flavor and music for the 26th Annual Memorial Day Weekend Craft Festival. Over 100 juried artisans from all over New England will display their American-made work. When: May 27-29. Time: 10 a.m. Cost: Free admission. Where: Mills Falls Marketplace, 312 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith. More info: castleberryfairs.com, 332-2616.

Talks

Harnessing History: On the Trail of NH’s State Dog, the Chinook

Presented and sponsored by the New Hampshire Humanities, this program looks at how dog sledding developed in New Hampshire and how the Chinook played a major role in this story. Explaining how man and his relationship with dogs won out over machines on several famous polar expeditions, Bob Cottrell covers the history of Arthur Walden and his Chinooks, the State Dog of New Hampshire. Cottrell will be accompanied by his appropriately named Chinook, Tug. When: March 30. Time: 7 p.m. Cost: Free. Where: Minot-Sleeper Library, 35 Pleasant St., Bristol. More info: minotsleeperlibrary.org, 744-3352.

Climate Change and Water Impact: the Boston Experience

Boston is the fourth-most vulnerable city in the U.S. to future climate change impacts. Over the last several years, the city has been engaged in deep planning to remain vibrant, growing and safe in the face of the expected changes. This presentation will explain how Boston is preparing for expected climate impacts over the next several decades, especially sea level and rise and extreme precipitation. The city is expected to experience 3 to 5 feet of sea level rise by 2100, and it will require a dramatic reshaping of the urban form adapt to this new reality. When: April 4. Time: 3:30 p.m. Cost: Free. Where: Museum of the White Mountains, 34 Highland St., Plymouth. More info: plymouth.edu/ museum-of-the-white-mountains, 535-3210.

Journey of Discovery: A Botanist on the Trail of Lewis & Clark

Janet Sullivan, Ph.D., a UNH adjunct associate professor and collections manager of the Hodgdon Herbarium, will present “Journey of Discovery: A Botanist on the Trail of Lewis & Clark.” As they made their way westward, the Corps of Discovery encountered plants and animals unknown to the worldwide scientific community. The botanical collections and journal entries have just been made available to the public. Sullivan traveled the Lewis and Clark Trail from St. Louis to Fort Clatsop, Ore. Her botanical travelogue weaves together images of the landscape and its plant species, monuments, and restored sites, and journal entries made by Lewis and Clark on their historic journey. When: April 8. Time: 1:30 p.m. Cost: Free, donations accepted. Where: Hopkinton Town Library, 61 Houston Drive, Contoocook. More info: 746-6121.

Climate Change and Plymouth

This will be a panel discussion on climate change’s impact on local water, tourism and how we share the story. Panelists include: Adam Keul, Len Reitsma, Lisa Doner and Shandra McLane. When: April 12. Time: 5 p.m. Cost: Free. Where: Museum of the White Mountains, 34 Highland St., Plymouth. More info: plymouth.edu/museum-of-the-white-mountains, 535-3210.

New England College, a History

Historian Cynthia Martin presents this new history of Henniker’s New England College! Throughout its history, NEC has been recognized for innovative academic programs and leadership in experiential education. Founded in 1946 to offer educational opportunities to veterans eager to return to the workforce, the college pioneered an accelerated and demanding three-year degree program, unique at that time. When: April 12. Time: 5:30 p.m. Cost: Free. Where: Gibson’s Bookstore,45 S. Main St., Concord. More info: gibsonsbookstore.com, 224-0562.

The Right Size Garden: Exceptional Plants and Designs For Time-Pressed Gardeners

Join the Mountain Garden Club Lunch & Learn program with Kerry Mendez. Mendez, as many in New England know, is an award-winning garden designer, author of many gardening books and outstanding speaker. Her inspiring lectures provide easy-to-follow “right size” strategies, tips on no-fuss approaches to gardening, low-maintenance plant materials, pest preventatives and design tips to help us to create stunning year-round gardens. When: April 17. Time: 11:30 a.m. Cost: $23 for members, $25 non-members . Where: Red Fox Bar and Grille, 49 Route 16, Jackson. More info: mountaingardenclub.org, 264-9068.

Calvin Coolidge: The Monadnock Region As I Knew It

Born in Vermont, Calvin Coolidge served as Governor of Massachusetts and vice president before becoming our nation’s 30th president in 1923. Famous for his blend of Yankee wit and wisdom, “Silent Cal” had surprising connections to many towns in the Monadnock region. Join the Historical Society of Cheshire County as local historian Tracy Messer makes his debut as “Calvin Coolidge.” When: April 19. Time: 7 p.m. Cost: Free. Where: Historical Society of Cheshire County, 246 Main St., Keene. More info: hsccnh.org, 352-1895.

The Truths and Myths About Lyme Disease

Dr. Fredric Silverblatt, director of the Lyme Disease Clinic at South County Hospital in Rhode Island, will discuss diagnosis and treatment of Lyme disease and other newly recognized tick-borne illnesses. When: April 22. Time: 6:30 p.m. Cost: Free. Where: The Curious George Cottage, Waterville Valley. More info: 236-3308.

Events

Harlem Globetrotters

The Original Harlem Globetrotters are preparing for their action-packed 2016-17 tour! A star-studded roster will have fans on the edge of their seats to witness the ball-handling wizardry, basketball artistry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment that thrills fans of all ages. Join Globetrotter stars after the game where they will stay for an autograph, photograph and high-five session for fans (subject to availability). When: March 31. Time: 7 p.m. Cost: $23.50-$130.50. Where: SNHU Arena, 555 Elm St., Manchester. More info: snhuarena.com, 644-5000.

Clydesdale Camera Day

The Anheuser-Busch Brewery offers guests the opportunity to pose for photos with a world-famous Budweiser Clydesdale. These “gentle giants” have been an Anheuser-Busch symbol of tradition since the first Clydesdale hitch and a red beer wagon paraded to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition in 1933. When: April 1, first Saturday of each month. Time: 1 p.m. Cost: Free. Where: Anheuser-Busch Brewery, 221 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack. More info: budweisertours.com/locations/merrimack-new-hampshire.html, 595-1202.

’80s Day

Celebrate the return of spring by reliving the raddest decade of the 20th century. ‘80s Day is a complete throwback party with a costume contest, morning exercise class, on-snow DJ, outdoor Bud Light bar and so much more. It’s all capped off with a legendary slopeside après-ski performance from ‘80s cover band Fast Times. When: April 1. Time: 8 a.m. Cost: Free with purchase of lift ticket. Where: Loon Mountain, 60 Loon Mountain Road, Lincoln. More info: loonmtn.com, 745-8111.

Shop & Sip: A Wine Tasting & Shopping Night Out

Join us for our Shop & Sip: A Wine Tasting and Shopping Night Out at the Lakes Region Art Association Art Gallery in suite 132 near Shopper Services and you’ll have a chance at winning a $250 shopping spree. You’ll be able to sample wines from Zorvino Vineyards, Newfound Lake Vineyards, Appolo Vineyards and Hermit Woods Winery, enjoy samples from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and the Wine’ing Butcher. The first 150 attendees will receive an exclusive goodie bag and TangerClub Members will receive a free stemless wine glass, too. RSVP by calling Shopper Services. When: April 6. Time: 6 p.m. Cost: Free. Where: Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Road, Tilton. More info: tangeroutlet.com/tilton/events/4, 286-7880.

Jewish Heritage in New England Tour

Travel through 250 years of Jewish history in New England with the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Ride in style on a charter bus and travel to Newport, R.I., to visit America’s oldest synagogue, the Tuoro Synagogue. While in transit, watch and discuss an early Jewish film with Keene filmmaker and film historian Larry Benaquist. Dine for lunch in a Jewish deli and shop in Judaica bookstores and galleries along Harvard Street in Brookline, Mass. End the day with a tour of a mikveh, Mayyim Hayyim Living Waters, a Jewish ritual bath and education center in Newton, Mass. This bus trip coincides with the Historical Society’s current exhibit, “From Peddlers, to Shopkeepers, to Professionals: the history of the Jewish community in Cheshire County,” on view through April 21. Reservations required. When: April 6. Time: 6:30 a.m. (leaves), 6 p.m. (return). Cost: $75, $65 for members. Where: But trip. More info: hsccnh.org, 352-1895.

Easter Eggstravaganza

ConcordTV presents the second annual Easter Eggstravaganza featuring 200 Easter gift baskets to win, raffles, kids’ activities, silent auction, live entertainment, character photo-opps and the Easter Bunny. The event is a fundraiser for ConcordTV’s equipment fund, to supply youth video camps, classes and Concord public access programs with state-of-the-art video equipment. When: April 7-9. Time: 3-8 p.m. (April 7); 9 a.m.-8 p.m. (April 8); noon-5 p.m. (April 9). Cost: $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, children 12 and under are free. Where: Bektash Shrine Center, 189 Pembroke Road, Concord. More info: yourconcordtv.org, 226-8872.

Chili Cookoff and Feelin’ Good 5K Race

It’s time to shake off the winter chills and join us for a fabulous foodie event to kick off our spring season here in Mt. Washington Valley. The North Conway Community Center and Gibson Center for Senior Services will serve as host venues for the professional and home chefs. There will be plenty of chili and cornbread to keep you fueled for a day of fun, festivity and a 5K race. When: April 8. Time: 11 a.m. Cost: $15 for adults, $7 for children 12 and under, children 3 and under are free. Where: North Conway Village. More info: mtwashingtonvalley.org/events/ 2017chilicookoff, 356-5701.

Slushpool Party & Wet Tug-o-War

A spring tradition at Loon, the Slushpool Party is a magical event in which skiers and riders try (and most often fail) to skim across a pond of ice-cold water. Prizes will be given for Best Tidal Wave and Wildest Costume. When: April 8. Time: 12:30 p.m. Cost: Free with purchase of lift ticket. Where: Loon Mountain, 60 Loon Mountain Road, Lincoln. More info: 745-8111.

Character Breakfast

Join us at Theater in the Wood to meet some of your favorite storybook characters! You can have a tasty pancake breakfast with a new group of friends from the Lorax while enjoying 100 Acre Wood Maple Syrup. Fill your plates, gather around the stage and enjoy a storybook reading and meet and greet to follow. Plus, you have use of the 100 Acre Wood Trail System for the entire day. When: April 15. Time: 10 a.m. Cost: $7 suggested donation. Where: Theater in the Woods, 41 Observatory Way, Intervale. More info: believeinbooks.org/character-breakfast.html, 356-9980.

Easter on the Green

Decorate an egg and enjoy other Easter crafts during our annual Easter on the Green at Settlers Green. Select stores will have Easter candy and treats available. When: April 15. Time: 10 a.m. Cost: Free. Where: Settlers Green, 2 Common Court, North Conway. More info: settlersgreen.com, 356-7031.

Star Island Earth Day Celebration

Star Island is celebrating Earth Day a little early this year with a day of environmental fun, participation and learning you won’t want to miss. Star Island is partnering with the Blue Ocean Society in a beach clean-up at Foss Beach in Rye, After the cleanup, lunch and a presentation about Star Island’s Green Gosport Initiative will be held at Rye Congregational Church. When: April 15. Time: 9 a.m. Cost: Free. Where: 1730 Ocean Blvd., Rye. More info: starisland.org/programs/events, 430-6272.

Easter Sunrise Service & Egg Hunt

Load the gondola and ride to the top of Loon Peak for an Easter sunrise service. Loon Mountain Ministry hosts a nondenominational service complete with stunning views, refreshments at the Summit Cafe and first tracks down the mountain. Kids can follow up their sunrise service with a bright-eyed and bushy-tailed egg hunt. Candy-filled eggs will be hidden at a few different locations around the resort for kids to get their mitts on. When: April 16. Time: Beginning at 5:15 a.m. Cost: Free. Where: Loon Mountain, 60 Loon Mountain Road, Lincoln. More info: loonmtn.com/experience/events/easter, 745-8111.

Rescue Run: Race For Marine Mammals

The Seacoast Science Center’s Rescue Run: Race for Marine Mammals features a popular 5k chip-timed trail race and un-timed walk through Odiorne Point State Park. You’ll run through the forest, by the rocky shore, across a sandy beach and alongside historic military fortifications. When: April 22. Time: 9 a.m. Cost: Fees vary. Where: 570 Ocean Blvd., Rye. More info: seacoastsciencecenter.org, 436-8043.

Community Clean-Up

After a long winter, Shaker Village needs some extra TLC to look its best for opening day. Celebrate Earth Day by joining us for our first Community Clean-Up! When: April 22. Time: 1 p.m. Cost: Free. Where: Shaker Village, 288 Shaker Road, Canterbury. More info: shakers.org, 783-9511.

Tristin’s Live Laugh Love Run

Tristin’s Live Laugh Love Run is an annual 1-mile/5k running race, with proceeds benefiting David’s House. When: April 29. Time: 9 a.m. Cost: $25. Where: 461 Mt. Support Road, Lebanon. More info: tristinsrun.org, 843-7544.

Discover Wild New Hampshire Day

Discover Wild Hampshire Day is a fun way for the whole family to explore New Hampshire’s wildlife resources and legacy of outdoor traditions. Browse educational exhibits presented by environmental and conservation organizations from throughout the state. See live animals, big fish and trained falcons. Try your hand at archery, casting, and fly-tying. Watch retriever dogs in action. Get creative with hands-on craft activities for the kids. Plus, check out the latest hunting and fishing gear and gadgets. When: April 29. Time: 10 a.m. Cost: Free. Where: 11 Hazen Dr., Concord. More info: wildlife.state.nh.us/ events/dwnh.html, 271-6355.

Charity Comedy Night

You are invited to Aubrielle’s Hope’s first charity comedy night. We will be hosting Dave Russo, Pete Costello and Mike McCarthy. We will also be holding a silent auction and raffles throughout the night. Two pieces of pizza are included with admission and there will be a cash bar. This event is for adults 18 and older. When: April 29. Time: 7 p.m. Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Where: Derry Salem Elks Club, Salem. More info: aubrielleshopecomedynight.eventbrite.com, 845-6076.

Comedy Stage Hypnosis Show

Ace Hypnotist Steve Coppola is coming to the Franklin Opera House. See the show or be the show. With opening act the Mentalist Richard Pierce. There is only room for the first 300 people. When: April 29. Time: 7 p.m. Cost: $12.50, $15 at the door. Where: Franklin Opera House, 316 Central St., Franklin. More info: franklinoperahouse.org, 934-1901.

New Hampshire Coin & Currency Expo

Over 100 tables and 75 dealers from New England, with special exhibits and guest speakers on Friday and Saturday. Free “Children’s Introduction to Coin Collecting” on Saturday. Free appraisals, live auction. Come in and buy some coins for your collection, invest in gold or silver bullion, or just come look at the coins that are an important part of our nation’s history. When: May 5-6. Time: 10 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday. Cost: $3 per day, $5 weekend pass. Where: Radisson Hotel, 700 Elm St., Manchester. More info: nhcoinexpo.com.

Opening Day Festivities and Heifer Parade

Celebrate the return of spring to Shaker Village pastures and opening day with a parade of heifers to their first spring grass. Maypole dancing, food, outdoor barn dancing, and make-your-own head wreaths and May cards will be available throughout the day. Heifer Parade activities will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the parade beginning at approximately at 11 a.m. When: May 6. Time: 10 a.m. Cost: Free admission, tours $10. Where: Shaker Village, 288 Shaker Road, Canterbury. More info: shakers.org, 783-9511.

Spring N.H. Open Doors

Spring N.H. Open Doors is a fun way to experience the best New Hampshire has to offer. During this weekend, visitors can purchase items made in New Hampshire, meet and talk with artists and craftspeople in their studios, sample fresh products from farmstands and orchards, and savor fine cuisine and wine at local restaurants. The tour is self-guided, so you create your own driving routes and visit the participants and locations that interest you. When: May 6-7. Time: 9 a.m. Cost: Free. Where: New Hampshire. More info: NHOpenDoors.com, 224-3375.

3rd Annual Grand Auto Show

The Third Annual WMCC Grand Auto Show will feature vehicles of all types, a 50-50 raffle with a variety of prizes and a live band. When: May 6. Time: 10 a.m. Cost: Free. Where: White Mountain Community College, 2020 Riverside Drive Berlin. More info: wmcc.edu, 752-1113.

Seacoast Cat Club Show

Pedigreed and household pet cat competition, cat agility competition, pet-me cats, free face painting, kids’ activities, pet supplies, food concession, raffle, spectator’s choice award voting, kids stuffed-animal contest and more. When: May 6-7. Time: 9:30 a.m. Cost: $7 adults, $5 children and seniors. Where: Everett Arena, 15 Loudon Road, Concord. More info: seacoastcatclub.org, 228-2784.

Contoocook Depot Model Railroad Show

New/used model trains and accessories, raffles and food. Tour the restored Contoocook Depot, Pullman coach and covered train bridge on your way to or from the show! Three operating layouts: Concord Model Rail Road Club, Ron the Train Man and Thomas the Tank Model Train Club. When: May 6. Time: 10 a.m.. Cost: $5, children under 10 free. Where: American Legion Post 81, 169 Bound Tree Road, Contoocook. More info: contoocookdepot.org/trainshow.html, 520-6601.

Cycle the Seacoast

Cycle the Seacoast is a one-day, multi-route cycling event that is both challenging and fun for serious athletes to weekend warriors with kids in tow. With 25-, 50- or 100-mile options to choose from, there is something for everyone as you enjoy the water views along the historic Seacoast. When: May 7. Time: 7 a.m. Cost: $35, $45 day off. Where: Redhook Brewery, 1 Redhook Way, Portsmouth. More info: 207-624-0306.

Family Fun Day

Family Fun Day focuses on health and fitness, safety and literacy for children and their families. Family Fun Day offers all day live entertainment, costume characters and team mascots, bounce houses, obstacle course, coloring contest and much more. When: May 20. Time: 10 a.m. Cost: $1. Where: Nashua High School South, 36 Riverside St., Nashua. More info: liliguanausa.org/ffd-may, 881-9805.

Wildquack Duck River Festival

This event offers great local and visiting food vendors, kids games and challenges, the Jackson Fire Department obstacle course, 5 Minutes of Fame Wildquack Duck Stage, Jackson’s Cake Boss Competition and more surprises. “Wildquack” the Duck will be there to welcome you to Jackson Village. Over 3,000 ducks will bob and splash their way to the finish line. Your Duck Race ticket could win you more than $1,000 in cash or one of more than 60 other valuable prizes. When: May 28. Time: 8 a.m. Cost: Free admission. Where: Jackson Village Park, Route 16A, Jackson. More info: jacksonnh.com, 383-9356.

King Pine Triathlon

The King Pine Triathlon sprint distance is the perfect season opener for veterans of the sport looking to dust off the cobwebs as well as a beginners looking to experience their first race. When: June 3. Time: 6 a.m. Cost: Fees vary. Where: King Pine Ski Area at Purity Spring Resort, 1251 Eaton Road, East Madison. More info: kingpinetri.com.

Art

Twenty Years of a Singular Vision

McGowan Fine Art is celebrating two decades of Sarah Chaffee’s leadership with a celebratory show entitled “Twenty Years of a Singular Vision” with an opening reception. The group show, featuring over 20 artists, is a culmination of Chaffee’s 20 years of observing art and refining her stable of artists. The show will run March 28-April 28. When: March 31. Time: 5 p.m. Cost: Free. Where: McGowan Fine Art, 10 Hills Ave, Concord. More info: mcgowanfineart.com, 225-2515.

Dover Art Walk

Local galleries, merchants, neighbors and friends will join together in celebrating the arts, beginning at Washington Street Mills and continuing throughout the downtown area. Maps will be distributed at the start of the walk. Artists and locations will vary from month to month. Some artists will be on site to discuss their work and provide demos for your enjoyment! Get your map stamped at every stop and be entered in a raffle at The Falls. When: April 7, first Friday of every month. Time: 5 p.m. Cost: Free. Where: Washington Street Mills, 1 Washington St. Dover. More info: doverartwalk.com, 516-1560.

International Sculpture Day

Bedrock Gardens is celebrating the ways sculpture enriches the meaning and pleasure of the outdoors by participating in the third International Sculpture Day. Sculptors will have works in place in the gardens and give talks about them. When: April 23. Time: Noon. Cost: $10 adults, children free. Where: Bedrock Gardens, 45 High Road, Lee. More info: bedrockgardens.org, 659-2993.

Keene Art Walk

The Keene Art Walk is an annual event sponsored by the Keene Downtown Group. The group is in its 26th year and represents more than 80 local artists. It promotes public access to the arts. Artwork includes visual arts, sculpture, pottery, fiber arts as well as language arts such as poetry, short stories and word art. During the two Saturdays of Art Walk, live painting, music events, performance arts, face painting. When: June 2-11. Time: 5 p.m. Cost: Free. Where: Main Street, Keene. More info: keeneartwalk.com, 533-0478.

